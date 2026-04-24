Take Your Mother on a Garden Field Trip to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Spring is the “sweet spot” for spectacular blooms in the garden, and Mother’s Day is a wonderful time to take your mom on a garden excursion. Instead of just buying a nice bouquet of flowers (been there, done that), why not be adventurous and escort mom to a stunning public garden or garden center to enjoy the scenery and select her own special plant? Garden field trips provide inspiration and display examples of great design, unusual plants and interesting garden sculpture. There are many fabulous gardens within an easy 1 to 1 ½ hour drive of Fayette County. I will highlight four of my favorites.

UGA Griffin Research and Education Garden: (Griffin) Demonstration gardens are the centerpiece of this educational venue located adjacent to the main campus of the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in Griffin. The 65-acre site was developed to showcase garden themes including heirloom plants, pollinator plants to attract butterflies, ornamental grasses, herbs, perennials and annuals, turf grasses, rock garden, native plants, water gardens and children’s garden.

Visitors are invited to take a free self-guided tour to learn information and planting techniques for our Southern gardens. The grounds include picnic areas, a picnic shelter, and public restrooms, making it a fun adventure for the whole family. The garden is open on weekdays (except holidays) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. so you will have to surprise mom during the week. For more information, visit griffin.uga.edu/programs/garden. After your visit to the gardens, stop off at the Plant Emporium in downtown Griffin for mom to select from an amazing array of plants and trees for her own garden.

Hills & Dales Estate: (LaGrange) Just 45 miles southwest of Peachtree City in LaGrange, Hills & Dales Estate is home to historic gardens that have been attracting visitors for over 180 years. The first gardens were created by Sarah Ferrell, who began expanding her mother’s small garden in 1841. Between 1841 and 1903, the Ferrell Gardens became an acclaimed and popular garden destination.

The property was purchased by Fuller Callaway and wife Ida Cason in 1911. The family renamed the site Hills & Dales Estate and built a magnificent Georgian Italian villa. The gardens were restored and fountains and statuary were added. In 1936, Fuller Callaway Jr. and wife Alice Hand took over the estate and continued to add to the beauty of the gardens. After their deaths, the estate was given to the Fuller E. Callaway Foundation. You will be enchanted by the many theme gardens including Lover’s Lane, Magnolia Walk, Sunken Garden, Herb Garden and Church Garden. The house and gardens are open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 5:00 pm.

While the gardens are not open on Sunday, Mother’s Day, the estate is hosting its 19th annual Picnic in the Garden on Saturday, May 9, the day before Mother’s Day, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The picnic features live music and games for the whole family. Garden admission is free for those who bring a picnic basket and blanket for the event. For more information, go to hillsanddalesestate.org.

Botanic: (Opelika, Ala) A wildly popular destination, only 1 ½ hours away, Botanic is tucked into a lush, garden-filled setting, and offers a unique gardening experience where nature, food, and beautiful design come together. Visitors can wander through greenhouses filled with plants, browse the thoughtfully curated garden shop, or settle in with a coffee and pastry at The Market, before transitioning into a relaxed brunch or an elegant farm-to-table meal at The Grille. Outdoor patios, a lakeside view, and live music add to the atmosphere, making it easy to linger. Around Mother’s Day, Botanic is especially popular for its stunning garden-inspired setting. Reservations are highly recommended! For more information, go to shopbotanic.com.

Scottsdale Farms: (Milton) Another premier destination for gardening lovers, Scottsdale Farms features an amazing collection of greenhouses filled with thousands of plants. You can wander for hours through the 12,000-square-foot barn that is filled with stylish home décor, garden sculptures, jewelry and clothing. The rustic Café at Scottsdale Farms offers a fresh, seasonal menu of farm-to-table options. Weekly, the farm hosts gardening seminars and they also sponsor a monthly garden club! If you are bringing the kids, they will have a wonderful time visiting with the resident farm animals! For more information, go to scottsdalefarms.com.