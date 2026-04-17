Garden Shed Envy

If there is one thing that gardeners lust for, it is a garden shed – one that is not only functional but fancy! Today’s sheds are really tiny houses that hide away the “nuts and bolts” of gardening on the inside, even as they shout to be noticed on the outside.

Sheds can be major focal points in the garden and add value to your home. The hottest trend in sheds is the “She Shed” – not so much a place to store garden equipment but a retreat where a woman can relax, do crafts, paint or just sit with a glass of wine or iced tea and enjoy the garden.

A few years ago, my husband, Dan, spent weeks building a garden shed, with occasional and much-appreciated help from our next-door neighbor. Dan drew a simple diagram for a 12 x 12 foot pole barn design, then got approval and paid for a permit from the Peachtree City Building Department. Yes, you will probably need a permit!

After Dan built the shed, I added the “bling” – colorful paint, garden art, window boxes and a raised bed around the shed, filled with shade plants. From the outside, the shed looks like a charming cottage. Inside it is all about function. We added shelving for supplies, a potting bench, hooks for tools, a battery-operated light, and filled the remaining open space with our riding lawnmower, wheelbarrows and pots.

If you don’t have the time, energy or the will to build your own garden shed, you can purchase a ready-made, utilitarian shed from a big box store and then add your own personality. I saw one such shed on a garden tour where window boxes and whimsical designs were added to a basic garden shed purchased at a store. It added such charm and personality to the garden.