DeeLo Myer is Back!

I was excited when local author Sharon Marchisello announced the publication of her second DeeLo Myer Cat Rescue Mystery in February of this year, Trapped and Tested (Level Best Books, 2026). The first in the series, Trap, Neuter, Die was published by Level Best in 2024.

First of all, I can’t say enough just how supremely talented Sharon is. Her DeeLo Myers books contain all the hallmarks of a good cozy mystery: a likeable, albeit quirky, protagonist who has a knack for stumbling upon the occasional dead body; a love interest without gratuitous sex scenes; and a charming small-town setting.

DeeLo (short for Delores) is a cat-loving divorced transplant from California now living in the fictional town of Pecan Point, Georgia, who volunteers with the local Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program. Trapping feral cats often brings her out after dark, hence her tendency to witness strange happenings.

This time, DeeLo discovers a stabbing victim while out training her half-sister’s brother, Kwintone, to trap cats on nearby Oakwood Studios movie lot. The injured man is CEO of Neuroscience Laboratories, a medical research facility known for testing its products on cats. He later dies at the hospital, but not from his original injuries—and there is no shortage of suspects.

Of course, Trapped and Tested is sure to please cat lovers, but you don’t have to be a cat lover to love a good cozy mystery. And DeeLo Myer hits all the right notes on the likeability scale—smart, compassionate, and a little bit too nosey for her own good.

I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but Trapped and Tested sees trouble in paradise where DeeLo’s love life is concerned. Her steady, Barry, is spending more time with his ex-wife, Victoria, supporting her run for county commissioner. But I sense a new romance on the horizon for DeeLo…

Although Trapped and Tested can be read as a stand-alone book, I highly recommend starting with Trap, Neuter, Die because Marchisello takes the reader on a deep dive in TNVR which is fascinating even before the first body is found. Trust me, once you learn about TNVR, you’ll never look at a stray cat the same.

Of course, you can purchase Sharon’s books from Amazon or request them at Books-A-Million, but don’t forget about our local independent booksellers including Scholar & Scribe in Trilith and Book Love in Senoia.

Sharon Marchisello is retired from Delta Air Lines and currently serves on the board of directors for the Friends of the Peachtree City Library. She is also a long-time volunteer and cat foster for the Fayette Humane Society.