Ask Margar-Etiquette If You Should Wait Before Eating

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

I was recently out to dinner with my wife and another couple. The other man at the table was served his meal first, and he immediately began eating. It struck me as off, but I couldn’t quite name why. Shouldn’t he have waited until everyone was served before starting?

Also Hungry

Dear Hungry,

This is one of those etiquette moments where the guideline exists, but the reality is more nuanced than people realize. Traditionally, yes. When dining in a small group, it is considered polite to wait until everyone has been served before beginning to eat. It’s a gesture of shared experience, a quiet way of saying, we’re in this together. Meals, after all, are as much about connection as they are about food, if not more.

But modern dining has introduced a few complications.

In many restaurants today, especially casual or even mid-range ones, dishes are brought out as they’re ready, not all at once. One person may have a hot entrée in front of them while another is still waiting on something that takes longer to prepare. In those situations, strict adherence to “wait for everyone” can actually work against the spirit of hospitality. No one wants their food to sit and cool while observing a rule that ultimately leaves everyone less comfortable.

So what’s the thoughtful approach?

The best guideline is this: pause, acknowledge, and read the table.

If your dish arrives first, don’t dive in immediately. Take a moment. Make eye contact. A simple, “Do you mind if I start?” goes a long way. More often than not, the others will encourage you to go ahead, especially if their meals are clearly delayed. That small act of consideration actually is the etiquette. The waiting itself is secondary.

What likely felt off in your situation wasn’t just that the gentleman started eating. It’s that he didn’t check in first. Skipping that beat can come across as self-focused, even if no offense was intended.

There are, of course, exceptions. If everyone’s plates arrive within a minute or two of each other, it’s gracious to wait. If someone specifically asks you to begin (“Please, don’t let it get cold!”), then by all means, do so. And in more formal dining settings, waiting is still very much the standard.

But in everyday social dining, etiquette has shifted from rigid rules to a focus on relational awareness. It is less about timing every bite perfectly and more about making sure no one feels overlooked or rushed.

So, how do you handle the immediate eater?

It’s a delicate matter, because you want to uphold the standard without turning dinner into a lesson in manners. The key is to nudge, not correct. You’re not trying to call the gentleman out; you’re trying to reset the tone for the table. Depending on your relationship and the vibe of the gathering, you can use phrasing like,

“Go ahead if you’d like—we’ll be joining you soon.” This works because it names the norm (waiting) while giving him an easy out. Sometimes people genuinely aren’t sure what to do.

“Yours looks great—give us a minute to catch up!” Said with a smile, this subtly signals, we’re not all there yet.

“Hey, let’s wait a sec so we can all start together.” This is clearer, but still framed as a group experience rather than a criticism.

Say nothing to him and instead turn to the table with something like this: “Let’s all start together once everything arrives.” This resets expectations without singling anyone out.



One thing to avoid is anything that sounds like a reprimand (“You’re supposed to wait…”). Leave that for his partner. Even if you’re technically right, it puts everyone on edge, and etiquette is supposed to do the opposite: put people at ease.

Also worth noting, sometimes the host or another guest will say, “Please, go ahead!” If that happens, follow their lead. At that point, the social contract has shifted.

Big picture, you’re managing two things at once: the flow of the meal and the dignity of the people at the table. If you can preserve both, you’ve done it exactly right. The deeper principle is consideration; that is what turns a meal from a series of individual plates into a collective experience. And that is what people remember long after the food is gone.

To togetherness,

Margar-etiquette