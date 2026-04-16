Fayette County African American Caucus Hosts Candidates Meet & Greet

The Citizen
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Fayette County African American Caucus Hosts Candidates Meet & Greet

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 409 | Comments 0

Fayetteville, GA — The Fayette County African American Caucus invites the community to attend an engaging and informative Candidates Meet & Greet on Sunday, April 26, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, located at 185 Kathi Ave, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

This event provides residents with a unique opportunity to come out and meet the Fayette County candidates who have stepped up to the plate to represent the community. From School Board to State Senator, attendees will have the chance to engage in meaningful, one-on-one conversations with local leaders and candidates.

Participants will be able to:

  • Ask questions directly to candidates
  • Learn about the issues that matter most
  • Receive campaign literature and yard signs
  • Discover how to get involved in the upcoming election
  • Gain insight into who will be on the ballot representing them next

“This is about connection, education, and empowerment,” said Chair Kenya Wicks. “We want our community informed, engaged, and ready to make their voices heard.”

The Fayette County African American Caucus encourages all residents to attend and take an active role in shaping the future of their community.

Event Details:

📅 Sunday, April 26

🕑 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 185 Kathi Ave, Fayetteville, GA 30214

For more information, please contact:

📧 [email protected]

The Citizen

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