Pammy Vaughn Named Newnan-Coweta Art Association Artist of the Month

Pammy Vaughn has been selected as the Newnan-Coweta Art Association’s (NCAA) Artist of the Month for April, with her work on display at Newnan City Hall through April 30.

Vaughn, an acrylic artist, is known for richly textured paintings that explore themes of transformation, spiritual renewal, and whimsy. Her work, created primarily with heavy-bodied acrylics on canvas, is marked by luminous color, layered depth, and expressive movement.

Her artistic process is rooted in intuition and intentional layering, resulting in compositions that reflect a journey—both visually and emotionally. According to the association, Vaughn’s paintings often move from fragmentation toward wholeness, using bold color and dynamic surfaces to suggest resilience and grace.

A visual language of renewal

At the heart of Vaughn’s work is a sense of becoming. Her pieces invite viewers into a contemplative space, where themes of brokenness, healing, and harmony unfold across the canvas. The NCAA describes her work as grounded in faith and a deep appreciation for life’s redemptive beauty—an influence that can be seen in both her subject matter and her use of light and color.

Rather than focusing on literal representation, Vaughn’s paintings lean into abstraction and emotional expression. The result is artwork that feels both personal and universal, encouraging viewers to interpret meaning through their own experiences.

How to get involved

Vaughn is a member of the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, which hosts monthly meetings open to the public on the third Monday of each month from August through May at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Harriet Alexander Art Center on Hospital Road in Newnan and include a featured art demonstration.

Visitors and prospective members are welcome to attend, offering an easy entry point for those interested in connecting with the local arts community.

On display at City Hall

Vaughn’s collection is currently featured in the entryway of Newnan City Hall, where it will remain on view through the end of April.

The exhibit offers an accessible way for the community to experience her work up close. Vaughn’s use of color and texture draws the eye, while her layered compositions invite a more reflective look.

Supporting the arts locally

The NCAA continues to provide a space for both established and emerging artists to share their work and grow in their craft. Vaughn’s recognition as Artist of the Month highlights not only her individual talent, but also the strength of the local arts community.

As her work hangs in City Hall this month, Vaughn’s paintings offer more than visual interest. They reflect a deeper message of transformation and hope—inviting viewers to consider not just what they see, but what it means.