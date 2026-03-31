StartUp Fayette Hosts April Program Focused on Next-Level Business Growth

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — StartUp Fayette will host its April program, Business 201 – Your Next Level Business Success, on Tuesday, April 21, from 5–7 PM at Launch Fayette, offering entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to strengthen the foundation of their businesses and prepare for sustainable growth.

The session will be led by Nicola O. Roberts, Vice President and Senior Business Consultant at JPMorgan Chase, who brings more than 30 years of experience in banking, finance, and entrepreneurship. Roberts will guide participants through key concepts designed to help business owners move beyond the startup phase and into their next stage of growth.

Topics will include thinking like an entrepreneur, establishing a strong foundation for scaling, developing agility and resilience, and leading with a people-first mindset. Attendees will also receive a JPMorganChase Coaching for Impact: Business 201 – Your Next Level Business Notebook, providing practical tools and frameworks to apply what they learn.

StartUp Fayette is a monthly program that supports entrepreneurs and business leaders across Fayette County and the surrounding region. The series is designed to provide real-world insights, meaningful connections, and actionable strategies for business growth.

The event is free to attend, with registration encouraged. Pizza will be provided.

To learn more and register, click here.

About StartUp Fayette

StartUp Fayette is an initiative of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce committed to supporting local entrepreneurs through education, networking, and opportunities to grow. The monthly series and annual Pitch Contest connect founders with the resources, mentors, and exposure they need to turn ideas into thriving businesses.