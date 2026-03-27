Students Shine at Math Invitational

The Citizen
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Students Shine at Math Invitational

The Citizen
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Views 187 | Comments 0

Local students calculated a strong showing at the High School Fayette Math Invitational.

In the varsity division, Starr’s Mill won 1st place with East Coweta High in 2nd and McIntosh in 3rd.

In the JV division, McIntosh won 1st place with Whitewater in 2nd and Starr’s Mill in 3rd.

Daeon Rhee of East Coweta High was the individual varsity winner, with Zimri Cauble of Starr’s Mill in 2nd place. Anakin Park of McIntosh and Ethan Kwok of Starr’s Mill tied for 3rd place.

Subin Lee of McIntosh won 1st place for the JV division, with Felix Manlapig of McIntosh in 2nd place. Dabin Lee of McIntosh and Jett Stevens of Whitewater tied for 3rd place. Bryan Ogbannu of Sandy Creek placed 4th.

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Starr’s Mill won the varsity division at the High School Fayette Math Invitational.

The Citizen

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