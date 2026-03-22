Record-breaking Retired Lt. Colonel and VA Healthcare Worker enters GA – 3 Congressional Race

(Fayetteville, GA) After spending 26 years fighting for her country and retiring as a Lt. Col., long time Georgia resident Maura Keller today officially launched her congressional race for the GA-3.

“I spent my entire career running towards conflict, not away from it. I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch as out of touch Washington extremists like Brian Jack strip away our healthcare, strip away veterans benefits, and drive our country into the ditch,” Keller said.

Keller is a wife, mother of 4, and a former nuclear medicine technologist.

Georgia’s Third congressional district sits squarely in western, central Georgia and includes Columbus, Peachtree City, Newnan and parts of Atlanta’s southern suburbs.