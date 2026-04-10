Rep. Brian Jack Addresses Iran, DHS Funding, Local Cancer Support

U.S. Rep. Brian Jack discussed national security, federal funding disputes, and local healthcare efforts during a brief interview on Thursday, while also addressing his office’s assistance to a Peachtree City cancer patient.

Jack pointed to recent military action and a ceasefire as signs of progress in U.S. efforts against Iran.

“Well, look, I mean, first and foremost, we’ve seen…a litany of abuse Iran has inflicted upon America over the last 50 years,” Jack said. “We have drastically reduced the threat to our country by way of decimating the military capacities and nuclear weapon capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added that he supports President Donald Trump’s leadership and said he is watching how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

Funding dispute centers on DHS

Jack also addressed ongoing disagreements in Washington over funding the Department of Homeland Security, including agencies such as TSA, ICE, and Customs and Border Protection.

He said the issue has stalled in the Senate.

“The United States House of Representatives has four times passed a full funding for the Department of Homeland Security,” Jack said. “The Senate attempted to move it, but was blocked by Senate Democrats.”

He said temporary measures have been used to ensure TSA workers are paid.

“I think we should fund the entirety of government,” he said. “Don’t want Senate Democrats to dictate which federal workers get paid, and which don’t.”

Immigration concerns tied to local case

When asked about a potential ICE facility in the region, Jack said conversations are ongoing with federal leadership but pointed to a recent fatal crash involving an undocumented immigrant as an example of broader concerns.

He described the incident as “a tragic, tragic circumstance” involving a Harris County resident and said his office worked with federal agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect.

“To me, that’s reflective of the challenge that legal immigration poses to our country,” Jack said, referencing issues such as unlicensed driving and enforcement.

Local priorities: housing, infrastructure

Looking ahead, Jack said housing legislation is under discussion in Congress, as well as a federal transportation bill that could impact major interchange projects along Interstate 85.

“We’ve got some housing legislation that may be prospectively moving that’s hopefully lowers the cost,” he said.

He also pointed to the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act as a potential funding source for projects such as the I-85 interchanges at Ga. Highway 74 and Collingsworth Road.

Cancer center funding highlights local impact

Jack said the recent $2 million federal appropriation for City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan originated from a proposal by the organization.

“This was an idea that came to me from the City of Hope,” he said. “Working with them to refine the proposal, we were able to generate this specific request … and secure the placement in the bill.”

He said the funding will support technology aimed at accelerating access to treatment and clinical trials for cancer patients.

Assistance provided to local patient

Jack also confirmed his office intervened to help Peachtree City cancer patient Melodie Woods after The Citizen brought her situation to his office.

Woods’ Social Security benefits stopped in January following her husband’s death, and she was told she needed to appear in person at a Social Security office to resolve the issue. She was unable to while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments in Atlanta.

“We were able to solve that problem for now,” Jack said. “We’re going to continue to work to ensure that she’s going to have access to those funds.”

“I was proud, and our office was proud to solve that Social Security problem for her at present. She will continue to be at the forefront of our minds,” he said.

What comes next

As Congress returns to session, Jack said funding for the Department of Homeland Security will remain a top priority, along with housing and infrastructure legislation.

He pointed to both federal funding and constituent casework as examples of how congressional action reaches local communities.