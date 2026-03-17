JerMarkus Jacobs Launches Campaign for Georgia  State Senate District 6

The Citizen
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JerMarkus Jacobs Launches Campaign for Georgia  State Senate District 6

The Citizen
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Views 152 | Comments 0

NEWNAN, GEORGIA — Democratic candidate JerMarkus Jacobs has officially  launched his campaign for Georgia State Senate District 6, bringing a new generation of  leadership to the race. If elected, Jacobs would become the youngest senator to  represent the district. 

Jacobs is challenging incumbent Matt Brass, who has held the seat since 2018. 

A Georgia native and emerging community advocate, Jacobs says his campaign is  focused on giving working families and young people a stronger voice in state  government. 

“Too many people feel like the political system isn’t built for them,” Jacobs said. “I’m  running to change that — to make sure our communities, our students, and our working  families have someone fighting for them at the Capitol.” 

Jacobs’ campaign focuses on issues including: 

• Expanding economic opportunity for working families 

• Supporting public education and students 

• Protecting voting rights and civic participation 

• Strengthening opportunities for young Georgians entering the workforce 

Jacobs says he represents a generation ready to engage in the political process and  shape the future of the state. 

“This campaign is about making sure the next generation has a seat at the table,”  Jacobs said. “Georgia’s future should be shaped by the people who will live with the  decisions we make today.” 

The campaign will focus on grassroots organizing, voter engagement, and community  outreach throughout the district in the months ahead. 

More information about the campaign is available at: 

https://www.jacobsforga.com

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ABOUT JERMARKUS JACOBS  

JerMarkus A. Jacobs is a proud son of Newnan, Georgia, raised with a deep belief in  service, community, and faith. From an early age, JerMarkus understood that leadership  means standing up for others and working to make life better for those around you. Through each step of his journey, JerMarkus has maintained a hopeful and optimistic  outlook about the future. He believes leadership should always be grounded in strong  values, integrity, and a commitment to serving others.

The Citizen

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