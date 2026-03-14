Hawaii is theme on March 22 at Bethany

A tropical breeze will be in the air at Bethany Methodist Church, 607 Rivers Road, Fayetteville on March 22.

The 11 a.m. service on March 22 will have a Hawaiian theme. The service will include a psalm poem written by Anna Cate Dole, the only first lady of the Republic of Hawaii, and a traditional Hawaiian prayer.

Attendees are welcome to wear Hawaiian shirts or other festive attire. A colorful lei will be presented to each person.

Winston Skinner, writer and pastor from Newnan, will be preaching at Bethany on March 22.