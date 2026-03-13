Brooks Balances Preservation and Practical Fixes at Economic Summit

BROOKS — With a population of 572, Brooks may be Fayette County’s smallest town, but its leaders say thoughtful, small-scale improvements are strengthening both safety and community character.

Town Manager Maurice Ungaro shared updates during the recent Economic Summit, highlighting progress on historic preservation, pedestrian improvements and a traffic solution near Liberty Tech Charter School.

Historic district awaits federal approval

Brooks is awaiting final federal approval of its proposed historic district designation after receiving approval from the state review board in October. The district nomination, led in part by Councilmember Bishop Watts, would allow property owners to access certain grants and tax incentives for restoration.

Ungaro emphasized that National Register designation does not restrict what property owners can do with their buildings, but instead recognizes the town’s historic core and opens funding opportunities.

One notable structure inside the proposed district is the former Mask & Gay Food Products Company building, once known for producing Brunswick stew and chili. The building has since been adapted for business suites, reflecting how Brooks is preserving its past while allowing new uses.

From survey to storefront

During the town’s 2022 comprehensive plan update, residents were asked what they most wanted to see improved. The top request, Ungaro said, was reliable high-speed internet.

“Bad internet,” Ungaro said. “Sorry. I tried it. I can’t fix that one.”

While broadband service remains outside the town’s direct control, other community requests were more actionable. Residents also asked for improved walkability and a small coffee shop or gathering place downtown.

Last summer, Heavenly Coffee House opened in a renovated annex building downtown, quickly becoming a community hub. The town added gravel parking along Railroad Avenue and installed crosswalks and pedestrian safety upgrades nearby.

Brooks also extended ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian pathways to connect downtown with Liberty Tech Charter School, strengthening the connection between the school and downtown businesses.

A safer school drop-off

Traffic congestion at Liberty Tech had become a growing safety concern. Because the charter school draws students from multiple counties and does not operate a traditional bus system, parents line up in cars for drop-off and pick-up.

Photos shared during the summit showed vehicles backing up and, at times, moving into oncoming lanes.

“We have to make sure our environment is safe for everybody,” Ungaro said.

The town partnered with Liberty Tech and Fayette County to build a gravel access road across town-owned property behind Fire Station No. 6. The new route feeds directly into the school’s parking lot, relieving congestion on primary roads. According to Ungaro, parents adapted quickly, and traffic flow has improved.

A celebration that outgrew expectations

Brooks also celebrated its 115th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of its re-chartering with a Heritage Celebration last fall. Ungaro estimated attendance reached as many as 3,000 people throughout the day.

For a town of 572 residents, that represents more than five times its population.

The event included a Brunswick stew and chili cook-off, food vendors and a municipal flag unveiling. Several vendors sold out before the celebration ended.

For Ungaro, the strong turnout underscored what he described as the town’s guiding principle: growth that fits.

“You have to meet people where they are, listen to what they want, and hopefully provide it on a scale that is appropriate,” he said. “That maintains character and sense of place.”

This story concludes The Citizen’s coverage of the Fayette Chamber’s Economic Development Summit held Feb. 12. Previous reports highlighted updates from Fayetteville, Tyrone and Peachtree City.