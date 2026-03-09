Sharpsburg Man Sentenced in Coweta Undercover Child Predator Sting

Taylor Worth Hannigan, 25, of Sharpsburg was sentenced to prison following a Coweta County undercover investigation targeting online predators.

Hannigan was sentenced to 20 years, with five years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The case began in 2023 during an undercover operation conducted by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators posed online as a 12-year-old girl while communicating with Hannigan.

Authorities say Hannigan believed he was arranging to meet the child for sex and was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location.

FOX 5 reported that Hannigan was charged with multiple offenses including enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, and use of a communication device to commit a felony.

The investigation was part of broader efforts by the sheriff’s office to identify and arrest adults attempting to exploit children online.

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen

