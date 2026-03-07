Ask Margar-Etiquette about Professionalism in Business

Dear Margar-etiquette,

I am increasingly frustrated by businesses and professionals who do not follow through on basic commitments. They fail to return calls or emails, miss scheduled appointments without notice, promise proposals or information that never arrive, and leave clients waiting indefinitely.

This is not about minor delays — it is about a complete lack of communication. It feels dismissive and disrespectful of my time and energy. Is this simply the way things are now, or is there an etiquette standard for professional responsibility?

Waiting… Still Waiting

Dear Still Waiting,

You are not unreasonable to expect clarity. In both personal and professional life, reliability is a form of respect.

Time is not simply money. It is attention, intention, and trust. When someone asks for your business — or your patience — and then fails to follow through or communicate, they are mishandling all three.

Professional etiquette rests on three pillars: reliability, communication, and accountability.

Reliability means showing up when you say you will.

Communication means informing others when circumstances change.

Accountability means acknowledging when you fall short.

Emergencies occur. Schedules shift. Messages occasionally slip through the cracks. The breach of etiquette is not in imperfection — it is in silence.

When a business misses appointments, ignores messages, or allows expectations to linger unaddressed, it creates an imbalance. One person continues investing time and mental energy, while the other withdraws without explanation. That imbalance erodes trust.

Respecting someone’s time means closing loops. Even a brief message — “I need more time,” “I cannot proceed,” or “I apologize for the delay” — restores dignity to the exchange. Silence, by contrast, leaves the other party in limbo.

Responsiveness may feel inconsistent in a digital age, but etiquette does not shift with convenience. Professional responsibility remains a visible marker of integrity.

If repeated follow-ups go unanswered, it is appropriate to reconsider the relationship. Reliability is not a luxury in business — it is foundational.

With regard for commitments made and kept,

Margar-etiquette