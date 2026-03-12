A Movie, A Message, and a Meaningful Night

This weekend, I took the kids to see Hoppers, and I loved the message of it.

Through robotic beavers, chaotic pond politics, and the reminder that even the natural world has its own rhythm, the movie actually lands on something deeply human.

It felt like a reminder to slow down and reset. To notice more. To remember that we’re all connected, not just to each other, but even to the animals and the world around us.

That is part of what makes Common Threads feel so timely.

Imagine walking into a space filled with original art, meeting the artists behind the work, hearing live music in the background, and enjoying food prepared by Chef Andrew Chambers with a glass of wine in hand.

Tonight, March 12, from 5–8 PM, Common Threads brings together art, music, food, and thoughtful conversation for an intimate cultural evening.

For $25, guests will enjoy a curated exhibit, direct connection with the artists, chef-prepared food, live music by Shane Cammell, wine and non-alcoholic options, and a room full of people who care about creativity.

What really stayed with me from the movie is that when we stop treating the world around us like background scenery, we start to feel more connected to it.

In its own way, Common Threads offers that same invitation to slow down, take it in, and reconnect with the creativity, atmosphere, and people around you.

If you’re craving a night to do just that, we would love to see you there.

Join Us at The Nexus for Common Threads

TONIGHT – March 12, 2026 | 5–8 PM

Tickets – $25 per person

Available at https://thenexus.community/events/common-threads/

The Nexus is an open, creative workspace and community built for connection and collaboration. It is an intellectual safe place where people gather to inspire, share, and grow.