Take Your Best Shot for Nature: Wild Shot Charity Clay Classic to Benefit Southern Conservation Trust

We who live in Fayette and Coweta counties are blessed with an amazing array of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the restorative benefits (both physical, mental and spiritual) of nature. Just 20-30 minutes outside in greenspace can lead to a drop in stress, blood pressure, improved immune function, better sleep, and recovery from the over-stimulation of our technological lifestyle. And, living in an area known for a large swath of greenspace can actually enhance our property values! What’s not to like?

Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) has been on the front lines guarding natural outdoor spaces in our area, and across the South, for decades. SCT currently operates five public nature areas in Fayette County alone, but protecting these natural spaces we love takes commitment and funding. Why not help support SCT in securing critical funding to protect land, preserve wildlife habitat, provide environmental education, and enhance public nature areas that connect people of all ages to the outdoors?

Join Southern Conservation Trust for a fun event on Friday, March 20, at Cherokee Rose Sporting Clays for the Wild Shot Charity Clay Classic, where 2- and 4-person teams, outdoor enthusiasts, and first-time shooters can experience a high-energy day of sporting clays, great food, and friendly competition, all while supporting conservation across Georgia.

Events like the Wild Shot Charity Clay Classic help protect forests, farmland, rivers, and wildlife habitat while funding programs that connect local youth and families to nature. “Growth is inevitable, but losing the natural landscapes that make this region special doesn’t have to be,” said Tori Betsill, SCT Director of Development. “This event gives the community a fun and meaningful way to be part of the solution. It’s going to be a blast!”

Shooters will experience Cherokee Rose’s premier facility, featuring two 16-station courses designed to challenge and entertain all skill levels. Each team registration includes:

100 targets and ammo per shooter

Golf cart rental

Breakfast & coffee

Lunch from The Grumpy Pig

Cold brews from Line Creek Brewing Co.

Branded event patch by Loyalty Patch

Access to raffle prizes and awards

Participants can compete for team and individual honors, including Top Fox, Top Vixen, and Top Cub youth awards. Shooters can upgrade to the Sharp Shooter VIP Pack for mulligans, exclusive warm-up stations, and chances to win incredible prizes — including the “Sharp Shooter VIP Pack” raffle featuring a flamethrower from Mammoth Arms.

There is even a special registration deal for readers of The Citizen! Teams save $50 using promo Code: CITIZEN for 2- or 4-person teams.

Register Today — Don’t Miss Your Shot! Whether you’re competing for bragging rights, networking with community leaders, or simply enjoying a day outdoors, the Wild Shot Charity Clay Classic promises an unforgettable experience for a meaningful cause.

Event Details

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Lunch & Awards to follow)

Location: Cherokee Rose Sporting Clays, Griffin, GA

*Sponsorship opportunities remain available. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected]

Register or sponsor: sctlandtrust.org/clay-classic

Sponsorship inquiries: [email protected]

I hike at one of SCT’s nature preserves at least two times each week. If you have enjoyed any of these special places, please join me in supporting SCT and register for the Wild Shot Charity Clay Classic!