Send a Secret Message this Valentine’s Day with the Language of Flowers

Bonnie Helander
Share this Post
Views 154 | Comments 0

Send a Secret Message this Valentine’s Day with the Language of Flowers

Bonnie Helander
Share this Post
Views 154 | Comments 0

The Language of Flowers, or the art of Floriography, is an ancient system of communicating emotions through specific blooming plants. The practice reached its peak in Victorian England, where courting etiquette was strictly enforced and potential couples were greatly restrained in what they could do or even say to each other. 

To by-pass the draconian codes of Victorian etiquette, couples learned to communicate through “talking bouquets,” – often called “tussie-mussies” or “nosegays”. These small bouquets could express love, admiration, anger, heartbreak, or any emotion through the flowers selected, and how the flowers were presented. The bouquets could be used to answer “yes” or “no” questions.  If flowers were presented in the right hand, the answer to the question was “yes,” and if handed over in the left hand, the answer was “no.” The condition of the flowers, and how a ribbon was tied, could even convey a message of love or disdain.

February is the most popular month for giving flowers to a loved one. While the gift giving is dominated by red roses, why not think outside the box and select flowers with a special meaning you want to convey? 

The birth flowers of February are the violet and the primrose. In the language of flowers, the violet represents loyalty, faithfulness, modesty and always being true.  In Greek mythology, the violet was associated with Aphrodite, the goddess of love.

In Victorian England, sending a primrose declared the message, “I can’t live without you!” Both the primrose and the violet are some of the first blooming flowers of spring and bring hope and gladness to the heart. Why not send your friends, family, and that special someone a secret message using the language of flowers? For more information about the language of flowers, go to: almanac.com/flower-meanings-language-flowers.

Bonnie Helander

Bonnie Helander

Bonnie Helander is a master gardener and the monthly gardening, features and travel writer for Southern Woman Magazine (formerly Fayette Woman). She graduated from the University of Georgia spent her work career in non-profits. Bonnie loves hiking, nature, gardening and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. She likes to visit old historic and natural sites, including covered bridges, courthouses, old cemeteries, waterfalls, and gardens.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Bonnie Helander January 30, 2026

Add Cheer to the Garden with Winter Containers
Add Cheer to the Garden with Winter Containers

Columnists

By Bonnie Helander January 23, 2026

Appealing Plants that Tackle the Winter “Blahs!”
Appealing Plants that Tackle the Winter “Blahs!”

Columnists

By Bonnie Helander January 16, 2026

Get a Great Exercise Workout in the Garden
Get a Great Exercise Workout in the Garden

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 1, 2026

One Perfect Recliner. One Perfect Pot Roast.
One Perfect Recliner. One Perfect Pot Roast.

Columnists

By Bonnie Helander December 26, 2025

Resolved in 2026: Get Outside!
Resolved in 2026: Get Outside!

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top