Love is Teaching and Modeling Respect

Margarette Coleman
Dear Margar-Etiquette,

I want to teach my children good manners, but I don’t want to sound old-fashioned or be constantly correcting them. How do I strike the right balance?

Growing Good Kids

Dear Growing,

Teaching manners is not about enforcing rules. It’s about preparing someone for the world. And that, at its core, is an act of love.

Children learn far more from what we model than from what we say. When they see adults speaking respectfully, apologizing sincerely, listening attentively, and treating others with dignity, they naturally absorb those behaviors. Etiquette becomes less about compliance and more about character.

Correction, when needed, should guide rather than shame. Explaining why a behavior matters—how it affects others—helps children understand that manners are not about perfection, but about consideration. This approach builds confidence rather than resistance.

When we teach etiquette with patience and consistency, we give others a lifelong tool: the ability to navigate different environments with ease, respect, and empathy.

Margar-Etiquette Reminder: The most lasting lessons are the ones we live, not lecture.

Teaching Gently,
Margar-Etiquette

Margarette Coleman, founder of Everyday Manners, is dedicated to elevating common courtesy and respect in today’s society. She empowers individuals to build confidence and form meaningful connections in personal, social, and professional settings. Based in the Fayette and Coweta communities, Margarette has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud mom of adult twins. You can reach her at [email protected] for questions or comments.

