Love is How We Disagree

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

My husband and I have what I consider healthy disagreements in our home. But we worry about the effect this has on our kids. When emotions run high, is it realistic, or even fair, to expect good manners during conflict?

Seeking Peace

Dear Peace Seeker,

Etiquette doesn’t disappear during conflict. In fact, this is when it matters most.

Disagreements are inevitable, but how we handle them determines whether relationships are strengthened or strained. Respectful language, calm tone, and intentional timing protect dignity—even when opinions differ. Etiquette reminds us that we can be firm without being cruel.

Public criticism, sarcasm, and “winning” an argument may feel satisfying in the moment, but they erode trust. Love shows itself when we choose restraint, when we argue the issue without attacking the person, and when we recognize the power of a sincere apology.

Children who witness respectful disagreement learn that conflict doesn’t have to mean disrespect or emotional harm. They learn that love and accountability can coexist.

Margar-Etiquette Reminder: The goal of disagreement isn’t victory—it’s understanding without losing respect.

Choosing Grace and Respect,

Margar-Etiquette