Qualifying Opens for Fayette and Coweta School Board Seats

Next month, qualifying for school board candidates in Fayette and Coweta counties will be March 2 through March 6.

People often wonder, what does a school board member do? It is important to know that the superintendent runs the schools. In general, school board members focus on:

• Setting district-wide goals, approving policies, and tracking progress (no small task).

• Hiring and evaluating the superintendent—the district’s CEO and top problem-solver.

• Keeping tabs on academics, finances, and legal compliance.

• Approving budgets and spending priorities—because public money deserves public accountability.

• Representing the community, juggling the needs of families, teachers, and taxpayers.

• Acting as the go-between for the public and district leadership—listening, asking hard questions, and shaping policy.

In Fayette County, Posts Two – Whitewater area (Rabold) and Four – Sandy Creek/Fayette County area (Daigre) are up for consideration. The qualifying fee is $302. Interested individuals should visit the appropriate website for more information: Republican Party, www.myfayettegop.org, or Democrat Party, www.gafayettedems.org.

Fayette County Board District Map:

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1747056131/fcboeorg/rih4feotsfvyaen3q1yq/District_Voting_Map_04262023.pdf

For Coweta County Schools, Districts One (Dees), Three (Barnett), Four (DuBose), and At-Large District One (Robertson) are all up for consideration. The qualifying fee is $342. Interested individuals should contact the Coweta County Board of Elections at www.coweta.ga.us for more information.

Coweta County Board District Map: Board of Education Districts

It is interesting to note that in Fayette County, candidates run for the nomination of a political party in the May election, and then the nominees of each party run against each other in the November General Election. However, Coweta school board elections are non-partisan, which means candidates do not run with political party endorsement. In this case, the May election (May 19) will be the only opportunity for Coweta voters to select school board members.

People write to this publication and others with ideas about how things are going in our schools; this is their chance to step up and offer their service. Educational experience is not required.

While I appreciate those who are currently serving, this is an opportunity for the public to consider choices and determine the direction of our schools.