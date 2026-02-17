Qualifying Opens for Fayette and Coweta School Board Seats

Neil Sullivan
Share this Post
Views 287 | Comments 0

Qualifying Opens for Fayette and Coweta School Board Seats

Neil Sullivan
Share this Post
Views 287 | Comments 0

Next month, qualifying for school board candidates in Fayette and Coweta counties will be March 2 through March 6.

People often wonder, what does a school board member do? It is important to know that the superintendent runs the schools. In general, school board members focus on:

• Setting district-wide goals, approving policies, and tracking progress (no small task).
• Hiring and evaluating the superintendent—the district’s CEO and top problem-solver.
• Keeping tabs on academics, finances, and legal compliance.
• Approving budgets and spending priorities—because public money deserves public accountability.
• Representing the community, juggling the needs of families, teachers, and taxpayers.
• Acting as the go-between for the public and district leadership—listening, asking hard questions, and shaping policy.

In Fayette County, Posts Two – Whitewater area (Rabold) and Four – Sandy Creek/Fayette County area (Daigre) are up for consideration. The qualifying fee is $302. Interested individuals should visit the appropriate website for more information: Republican Party, www.myfayettegop.org, or Democrat Party, www.gafayettedems.org.

Fayette County Board District Map:
https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1747056131/fcboeorg/rih4feotsfvyaen3q1yq/District_Voting_Map_04262023.pdf

For Coweta County Schools, Districts One (Dees), Three (Barnett), Four (DuBose), and At-Large District One (Robertson) are all up for consideration. The qualifying fee is $342. Interested individuals should contact the Coweta County Board of Elections at www.coweta.ga.us for more information.

Coweta County Board District Map: Board of Education Districts

It is interesting to note that in Fayette County, candidates run for the nomination of a political party in the May election, and then the nominees of each party run against each other in the November General Election. However, Coweta school board elections are non-partisan, which means candidates do not run with political party endorsement. In this case, the May election (May 19) will be the only opportunity for Coweta voters to select school board members.

People write to this publication and others with ideas about how things are going in our schools; this is their chance to step up and offer their service. Educational experience is not required.

While I appreciate those who are currently serving, this is an opportunity for the public to consider choices and determine the direction of our schools.

Neil Sullivan

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By CJ Boxhill February 13, 2026

Young Mr. Boxhill Goes to Washington
Young Mr. Boxhill Goes to Washington

Columnists

By Jack Bernard November 17, 2025

DEI and the Blackface incident at Whitewater Hig...
DEI and the Blackface incident at Whitewater Hig...

Columnists

By Neil Sullivan October 31, 2025

Sullivan Still Says “No to ESPLOST” for Coweta
Sullivan Still Says “No to ESPLOST” for Coweta

Columnists

By Evan Horton October 19, 2025

Coweta’s Superintendent Says There’s Massive Val...
Coweta’s Superintendent Says There’s Massive Val...

Columnists

By Neil Sullivan October 16, 2025

When to say enough on Coweta ESPLOST
When to say enough on Coweta ESPLOST

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top