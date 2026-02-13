Love is Consideration

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

Do manners really matter at home? Shouldn’t love mean we can relax and stop worrying about etiquette with the people closest to us?

Relaxed at Home

Dear Relaxed,

Love does allow for comfort—but comfort should never replace consideration.

Interestingly, we often extend our best manners to strangers while giving the least to those we love most. Yet etiquette at home is not about formality; it’s about thoughtfulness. Saying “please” and “thank you,” being mindful of shared spaces, and respecting time and boundaries are everyday ways we say, I care about your experience.

Households are made up of individuals with different needs, habits, and comfort levels. Good manners help bridge those differences. They reduce friction, model respect for children, and reinforce the idea that no one is taken for granted.

When children see adults practicing courtesy at home—apologizing, cleaning up after themselves, showing appreciation—they learn that respect isn’t situational. It’s a value.

Margar-Etiquette Reminder: The way we treat people when no one else is watching is often the truest measure of love.

With Care and Consideration,

Margar-Etiquette