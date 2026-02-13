Love is Consideration

Margarette Coleman
Share this Post
Views 247 | Comments 0

Love is Consideration

Margarette Coleman
Share this Post
Views 247 | Comments 0

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

Do manners really matter at home? Shouldn’t love mean we can relax and stop worrying about etiquette with the people closest to us?

Relaxed at Home

Dear Relaxed,

Love does allow for comfort—but comfort should never replace consideration.

Interestingly, we often extend our best manners to strangers while giving the least to those we love most. Yet etiquette at home is not about formality; it’s about thoughtfulness. Saying “please” and “thank you,” being mindful of shared spaces, and respecting time and boundaries are everyday ways we say, I care about your experience.

Households are made up of individuals with different needs, habits, and comfort levels. Good manners help bridge those differences. They reduce friction, model respect for children, and reinforce the idea that no one is taken for granted.

When children see adults practicing courtesy at home—apologizing, cleaning up after themselves, showing appreciation—they learn that respect isn’t situational. It’s a value.

Margar-Etiquette Reminder: The way we treat people when no one else is watching is often the truest measure of love.

With Care and Consideration,

Margar-Etiquette

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman, founder of Everyday Manners, is dedicated to elevating common courtesy and respect in today’s society. She empowers individuals to build confidence and form meaningful connections in personal, social, and professional settings. Based in the Fayette and Coweta communities, Margarette has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud mom of adult twins. You can reach her at [email protected] for questions or comments.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Thais Mills February 13, 2026

Alvin Ailey at The Fox was the Perfect Mother-Da...
Alvin Ailey at The Fox was the Perfect Mother-Da...

Art

By Jill Prouty February 13, 2026

Librarians–OR Criminals?
Librarians–OR Criminals?

Columnists

By CJ Boxhill February 13, 2026

Young Mr. Boxhill Goes to Washington
Young Mr. Boxhill Goes to Washington

Columnists

By Chef Andrew Chambers February 12, 2026

The Eating Chambers Discusses Black History Month
The Eating Chambers Discusses Black History Month

Columnists

By Dan Langford February 12, 2026

In re. the Animal Kingdom
In re. the Animal Kingdom

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top