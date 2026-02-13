Congressman Brian Jack Secures $4.75 Million Federal Investment for Coweta County Infrastructure and Water Supply Improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) has secured a $4.75 million federal investment in Coweta County through the federal government’s Community Development Fund to improve the county’s infrastructure and water supply.

On February 3, 2026, President Trump signed into law H.R.7148 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026. Through this legislation, Congressman Brian Jack worked with President Trump to deliver a $4.75 million investment in Coweta County’s Water and Sewerage Authority.

The investment will fund the construction of Phase II of the Chattahoochee Raw Water Transmission Main.

Congressman Brian Jack said, “I am honored to deliver a $4.75 million federal investment from the Trump Administration in water and infrastructure improvements for Coweta County. Coweta is the largest and fastest-growing county in our Congressional District, and its infrastructure has strained to support the county’s growth. This investment will help us build a new raw water pump station and raw water transmission main along the Chattahoochee River, to ensure all citizens of Coweta County have access to safe and clean water. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, led by Chairman Bill McKenzie and Commissioner Bob Blackburn, along with State Senator Matt Brass, State Representative Lynn Smith, Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor, and Sharpsburg Mayor Elizabeth Good were instrumental in this success.”

Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority CEO Jay Boren said, “The Chattahoochee raw water intake, pump station, and transmission main projects are critical to the long-term resiliency of our water system and to meeting future growth needs in Coweta County. We are sincerely grateful to Congressman Brian Jack for delivering a $4.75 million investment in our project and to Representative Lynn Smith, Senator Matt Brass, and our local community leaders for their advocacy on our behalf. This investment will allow the Authority to continue advancing essential water infrastructure investments that are vital to a healthy, growing, and vibrant community.”

Coweta County Commission Chairman Bill McKenzie said, “On behalf of the citizens of Coweta County, we express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Congressman Brian Jack for his leadership in securing a $4.75 million investment to complete the raw water transmission main and safeguard our community’s water supply.”

Coweta County Commissioner Bob Blackburn said, “I first met Congressman Brian Jack a decade ago, when we worked together to elect President Trump. Congressman Jack has always been a loyal friend to Coweta County, and we are lucky to have him as our Congressman. Thank you, Congressman Jack, for securing this critical $4.75 million investment in our county’s water infrastructure.”Congressman Jack represents Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes all of Coweta County. If Congressman Jack may be of service to you and your family, please visit jack.house.gov.