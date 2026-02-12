Scam within a Scam: Sec. of State finds another investor scheme within First Liberty Ponzi debacle

Georgia Secretary of State Opens Investigation into Borrower(s) of the First Liberty Ponzi scheme. Investors in Global Onboard Partners, LLC and Kirk Adams are asked to contact the Secretary of State, Securities Division immediately.

On January 30, 2026, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appointed Jason Doss as an investigative agent to lead the state’s investigation into the First Liberty Ponzi scheme. The investigation team is already yielding results.

Today, the agency has formally opened an investigation into Global Onboard Partners, LLC and Kirk Adams, one of the borrowers and guarantors of the First Liberty Ponzi scheme. According to publicly available documents filed by the Receiver, Greg Hayes, on or about December 21, 2020, Global Onboard Partners LLC entered into a loan agreement and borrowed approximately $350,000 from First Liberty. Kirk Adams guaranteed the loan.

It has come to the agency’s attention that during this same period, Mr. Adams and Global Onboard Partners, LLC raised additional money from investors by soliciting other investments promising returns. The investments were not registered as securities with the Georgia Secretary of State and Global Onboard Partners, LLC and Kirk Adams are not licensed in any capacity to sell securities, as is required by the Georgia Uniform Securities Act of 2008.

In addition, based on preliminary interviews with consumers who invested in Global Onboard Partners, LLC, the investments have not performed as promised and investors fear that they have suffered a total loss. Investors are reminded that material misrepresentations and omissions made in connection with the sale of securities violates the Georgia Uniform Securities Act of 2008.

The investigative team has identified approximately forty (40) investors in Global Onboard Partners, LLC and are contacting them directly. The team is investigating whether there is any overlap between the investors in Global Onboard Partners, LLC and First Liberty as well as whether Global Onboard Partners, LLC and First Liberty are related schemes. The team is also investigating whether any of the other entities/individuals who borrowed funds from First Liberty are legitimate borrowers or part of the First Liberty Ponzi scheme. The Secretary of State’s office has already sent preservation letters to several borrowers of First Liberty cautioning them not to destroy any documents and communications related to their loans. The office is also issuing subpoenas to several borrowers seeking documents and information related to their loans and their connections with First Liberty and its founder and owner Edwin Brant Frost IV.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is concerned that Global Onboard Partners, LLC may be a fraudulent investment scheme that is still ongoing. All investors in Global Onboard Partners, LLC or any other borrower of First Liberty are encouraged to contact the Georgia Secretary of State’s office immediately.

Call the Secretary of State Securities Division: 470-312-2640

File a complaint with the Secretary of State Securities Division: https://sos.ga.gov/form/complaint-office-secretary-state-securities-division

Complete Investor Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YXLLD6N