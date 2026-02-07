Piedmont Fayette Breaks Ground on $275 Million Tower

Fayetteville, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2026) – Piedmont Fayette Hospital officially broke ground on a $275 million expansion project that will transform the hospital’s campus and help care for the citizens of a rapidly growing community. The project will add a new patient tower, with additional space shelled out for potential expansion, and represents the Piedmont system’s largest capital investment since the Marcus Tower on the campus of Piedmont Atlanta, the system’s founding hospital.

Piedmont Fayette opened in 1997 with 54 beds. Today, it has 310 beds, more than 2,300 employees, performs over 13,000 surgeries each year, and has 130,000 outpatient encounters annually. When fully built out, Piedmont Fayette will support 500 acute care beds.

“This new bed tower, and its supporting services, are central to the continued development of our advanced medical and surgical programs,” said Piedmont Fayette CEO Steve Porter. “It will help us ensure that we continue to deliver the high-quality healthcare experience our patients deserve.”

Construction on the tower is expected to be completed in just over two years.





