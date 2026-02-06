Love is Paying Attention

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

I love my family deeply, but sometimes it feels like we’re all together without really being with one another. Does etiquette have anything to do with being more present?

Trying to Show Up Better

Dear Trying,

Absolutely—and this is where etiquette quietly becomes an expression of love.

At its heart, good manners begin with attention. Not the performative kind, but the steady, human kind that says, I see you. I hear you. You matter to me. When we pause long enough to truly notice one another—facial expressions, tone, energy—we communicate care without saying a word.

Presence shows up in simple ways: listening without interrupting, remembering details that matter to someone, and responding thoughtfully rather than reflexively. For children, especially, this kind of attentiveness builds emotional safety. For adults, it builds trust.

Etiquette reminds us that love isn’t only declared; it’s demonstrated through awareness. When people feel genuinely acknowledged, relationships soften, defenses lower, and connection deepens.

Margar-Etiquette Reminder: Being present is one of the most respectful—and loving—things you can offer another person.

With Intention,

Margar-Etiquette