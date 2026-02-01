Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Names Jason Doss as Investigative Agent in First Liberty Fallout

Atlanta – Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger today announced the appointment of Jason Doss, Esq. as Investigative Agent in the investigation of First Liberty Building and Loan, pursuant to the Georgia Securities Act.

This appointment advances the ongoing investigation into the alleged $140 million financial fraud affecting investors across Georgia and other states. Under the statute, Doss will serve up to a year, or until the Secretary revokes that authority by order.

Throughout my career, I’ve been a fierce advocate for all Georgians,” said Doss. “I’m grateful for Secretary Raffensperger’s trust as we pursue accountability and uncover the facts surrounding First Liberty.”

“This is a complex investigation, and victims across our state are hurting,” said Raffensperger. “They’ve been robbed of their retirement, and their future is uncertain. By appointing Mr. Doss as our investigative agent, we are ramping up our efforts to ensure justice is served.”

Mr. Doss is a nationally recognized securities and investment fraud attorney, a former President of the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), and a founding board member of the PIABA Foundation. As Investigative Agent, he is authorized to subpoena witnesses and documents, take testimony, and conduct investigative hearings on behalf of this investigation.

“We have been investigating this $160 million fraud in conjunction with federal authorities, and what we have uncovered so far is shocking,” Raffensperger said. “Victims of this scheme are hurting, and we are going to do whatever it takes to ensure accountability.”

The Investigative Agent will serve for up to twelve months and will submit findings and recommendations to Secretary Raffensperger. All recommendations will be advisory in nature.

“Justice – not politics – must be served,” Raffensperger added. “I will continue to stand up for hardworking Georgians who have been victimized.”