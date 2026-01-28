How did I find myself driving through the Pavilion after a PTO meeting just thinking back to how easy it one was to make friends. Growing up in New Orleans this time of year was always the best time to make new friends. Mom would bring me and my little sister out to countless parades with a smile wider than the Mississippi. Everybody spoke to strangers and it created a perfect ecosystem to make a friend for life. Mardi Gras is the largest party in the world and people come from around the world all for one cause. To have a complete blast all standing side by side for one goal – to catch beads while making memories to last a lifetime.

Fast forward to 2026 in Fayetteville, being an implant from another city, throw in a kid or two and it’s not so easy. We all know kids can be cruel but driving through “Motherhood” can be one tough ride too. Us moms can be one hard cookie to crumble into coolness. It’s totally normal too. As we age time becomes more valuable so making friends and especially keeping solid friend connections can be an uphill climb.

It can feel like you are the kid again hoping to be invited to the “popular table” but Buck Up Buttercup making friends as a mom can be a fulfilling experience. Here are some quick affordable and fun ways to help you connect and hover with other mothers:

1. Join Local Groups

Mom’s Groups : Look for local mom meet-ups, either through social media or community centers.

: Look for local mom meet-ups, either through social media or community centers. Parenting Classes: Enroll in classes related to parenting or child development.

2. Attend Community Events

Playgroups : Participate in or organize playgroups in your neighborhood.

: Participate in or organize playgroups in your neighborhood. Libraries: Visit local libraries for storytime or other children’s events.

3. Leverage Online Platforms

Social Media : Join Facebook groups or forums specifically for moms in your area.

: Join Facebook groups or forums specifically for moms in your area. Apps: Consider using apps designed to connect parents

4. Connect through Your Children

School Events : Attend school functions, meetings, and activities to meet other parents.

: Attend school functions, meetings, and activities to meet other parents. Sporting Activities: Participate in your child’s sports or extracurricular activities to meet other moms.

5. Volunteer

Community Involvement: Volunteer at your child’s school or local charities, providing opportunities to meet other parents with similar interests.

6. Be Open and Approachable

Engage in Conversations : Start conversations with fellow parents at parks, schools, or community centers.

: Start conversations with fellow parents at parks, schools, or community centers. Maintain a Positive Attitude: Show friendliness and openness to new friendships.

7. Invite Others

Host Playdates : Invite other moms and their children over for playdates to build stronger connections.

: Invite other moms and their children over for playdates to build stronger connections. Plan Group Outings: Organize group outings, such as picnics, trips to the zoo, or movie nights.

8. Stay Consistent

Regular Interaction: Consistency is key; try to interact with your newfound friends regularly to strengthen those bonds.

Each experience can be an opportunity to meet a really cool mom friend and putting yourself out there and taking the initiative, you’ll likely find other moms eager to connect and share experiences. Enjoy the journey of building new friendships and thanks so much for reading my column and finding just one more reason to say, “Gotta Love Fayetteville” !!! Come back for more ink !!!