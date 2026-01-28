ENZO Announces Weekday $25 Prix-Fixe Lunch Menu

A Thoughtfully Designed Weekday Offering, Complemented by the Full Lunch Menu of Northern Italian Favorites

Available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atlanta, GA (January 27, 2026) – Lunch at ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is getting a reset in 2026. The restaurant’s updated weekday lunch menu is designed for real workdays, when time matters, quality matters more, and a good lunch should not feel like a splurge.

At the center of the menu is ENZO’s new $25 prix-fixe, available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Created by Executive Chef and Owner Andrea Montobbio, the format is simple and generous: one antipasti, one main, and dessert. It is an easy way to enjoy ENZO without overthinking it and a strong option for anyone squeezing in lunch between meetings or stopping by on the way back to the office.

The menu leans into what ENZO does best. Starters include Grilled Caesar with bagna cauda and pangrattato, Arugula Salad with fennel and citrus, and Veal Meatballs with creamy polenta and pecorino romano. Mains range from Saffron Square Spaghetti with roasted tomatoes and basil to Casareccie alla Ligure with basil pesto, asparagus, roasted chicken, and pine nuts, along with the always-reliable Milanese, a crisp chicken cutlet layered with stracciatella, basil, and puccia bread. Lunch wraps with ENZO’s Lemon + Olive Oil Cake, finished with blackberries, vanilla crème fraîche, and candied pistachio, a light, clean finish that feels just right at midday.

While the new prix-fixe menu leads the way, the full lunch menu remains available, offering signature favorites including antipasti, composed salads, house-made pastas, and hearty sandwiches for guests who prefer to build their own lunch.

Lunch service is offered Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can dine in the airy, art-forward dining room or opt for a table on the expansive, dog-friendly patio, surrounded by warm hospitality and the subtle scent of wood smoke from the rotisserie and grill. The open kitchen remains a focal point for Montobbio and his team, where technique and instinct meet over flame.

Located in the Town at Trilith at 300 Trilith Pkwy, Suite 230, Fayetteville, GA 30214, visit enzo-itl.com or call (770) 756-9188 for more information or to make a reservation. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram at @enzoitl.