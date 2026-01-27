Business of the Week: Trilith, The Next Phase

“Trilith Live, a nonprofit organization, is designed to serve as a hub for creativity, production, and live entertainment. We are building the infrastructure to support everything from concerts to live TV tapings to conventions and meetings to community and arts events, all in one place,” said Matt McClain, general manager and executive director of Trilith Live.

Most Fayette County residents are well aware of the 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use community near Fayetteville known as Trilith. For those of you, like me, who have wondered about this unique term, Trilith is a Greek word meaning “of three stones.” And our Trilith is certainly as unique as its name.

When I first drove up to Trilith years ago, I was astounded. It looked like something out of southern Italy, where my grandparents were born — only much, much nicer. With the studios nearby, it is a scenic town designed to attract people in the arts and other creative fields. It is a place where one can truly live, work, and play.

Over the past decade, Trilith has grown rapidly and eventually will encompass up to 700 homes and 600 multifamily units, all surrounded by a heavily wooded area. There is also a hotel on site, with plans for another, as well as restaurants and small businesses of various types. The long-term plan includes 19 parks, 15 miles of walking paths and trails, and roughly 50% of the community dedicated to green space.

The town is now entering its next phase of development with Trilith LIVE — also known as the Fayetteville Performing Arts Center — a 530,000-square-foot live entertainment complex. According to a press release, “Trilith Live will include a 2,200-seat theater, two 25,000-square-foot sound stages (now open), multiple insert stages, luxury cinema, production suites, meeting rooms, and more than 120,000 square feet of creative office and support space.”

Trilith LIVE will be a major attraction for our county, drawing visitors for concerts, live performances, conventions, and other public events. It will also be closely tied to the nearby studios, with film and television artists and executives regularly using the site. Trilith LIVE further reinforces Fayette County’s growing reputation as a home for creative industries.

Many readers are already familiar with the fine food served at Hanna Brothers, located within the complex. Hanna Brothers will also be providing food and beverages for the new facility. “Hanna Brothers brings a proven ability to deliver everything from premium dining experiences to casual favorites,” McClain said.

Trilith Live will also directly and indirectly create hundreds of well-paying jobs, while giving county residents an accessible and inclusive space for a wide variety of events, including local theater, church services, charitable galas, and other celebrations.

“Trilith Live adds to Georgia’s growing role in the national entertainment landscape and allows us to extend Georgia’s ability to support every stage of production, from live entertainment to television production,” McClain added. “It’s a major step forward for the creative economy in the region.”For additional information about Trilith Live, visit trilithlive.com. For more information about the Town at Trilith, visit trilith.com.