Coweta Schools Weather Advisory for January 24 through 26

Winter Weather Advisory

January 23, 2026 (3:00 p.m.)

The Coweta County School System is continuing to monitor the possibility of inclement weather conditions in Georgia this weekend which may affect the Coweta County area on Saturday, January 24, and beyond.

The National Weather Service currently has Coweta on the southern edge of a Winter Storm Watch. Current forecasts show precipitation in our county over the weekend beginning later on Saturday evening.

Based on current forecasts, extra-curricular activities scheduled for Saturday, January 24, will be permitted to go on as scheduled, so long as activities are completed before 5:00 p.m.

The school system anticipates communicating with parents and employees early on Sunday evening regarding school operations on Monday, January 26, based on conditions and forecasts at that time.

National Weather Service (Peachtree City, GA)

Coweta County Emergency Management Agency (Facebook)

During severe weather watches or warnings, the school system works with state and local authorities to monitor conditions, and proceeds with arrival and dismissal based upon known conditions. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and adjustments are made as needed.

In the event that schools are delayed, closed or released early, there are a variety of ways that the school system notifies parents, including:

Remind and school text services

District website (www.cowetaschools.net)

Facebook (www.facebook.com/CowetaSchools)

Media outlets (television, radio and media websites)

Our school system will continue to confer with local and state authorities to monitor actual conditions in Coweta throughout the weekend, and will notify parents and employees if weather conditions affect safe transportation or normal school operations in our county.

For more information, including updates this weekend, visit the Coweta Schools website at www.cowetaschools.net.