Warnock Secures $50M to Address Growing Energy and Water Demands from Data Centers

The Warnock provision secures $50 million for projects located in regions experiencing increased pressure on water and energy sources

Georgia is one of the leading data center and economic development hubs in the United States, with an estimated 100-200 data centers in the state

Georgia is facing the greatest demand for electricity in its history, in part due to data center construction

Senator Warnock: “This bipartisan legislation will help give Georgians and Americans relief from the energy and water pressures of new resource-intensive projects that have popped up in communities across the country”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) secured $50 million to help ensure Georgians have resilient energy and water resources as economic development projects, including data centers, domestic manufacturing, and more continue to expand across the state. The funding will help get money to communities across the state so they can have access to more reliable, resilient water and energy grids. The provision passed the Senate as part of the annual 2026 government funding legislation.

“New economic development projects in Georgia are bringing jobs and exciting opportunities, but they are also putting pressure on local water and energy resources,”said Senator Reverend Warnock. “This bipartisan legislation will help give Georgians and Americans relief from the energy and water pressures of new resource-intensive projects that have popped up in communities across the country.”Senator Warnock is laser-focused on making life more affordable for Georgians. That’s why hefought against the Republican One Big Beautiful Bill Act which rolled back financial incentives that spurred 51 new domestic energy projects in Georgia. That GOP legislation is expected to increase electricity spending by up to $110 per year.