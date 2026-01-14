GHSA sets new sports regions

The Citizen
GHSA sets new sports regions

When the athletics teams of Fayette County Public Schools take the field at the start next school year, they will do so against a new batch of foes after the GHSA approved their 2026-2028 region alignments. 

McIntosh will be alone in Region 3-AAAAAA with Creekside, Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, Morrow, Newnan, Northside (Columbus), Tri-Cities, and Woodward Academy. 

Starr’s Mill and Whitewater will be together in Region 3-AAAAA with Central (Carroll), Griffin, Harris County, LaGrange, and Lithia Springs. 

Fayette County and Sandy Creek will be together in Region 4-AAAA with Hampton, Luella, McDonough, Mt. Zion (Jonesboro), North Clayton, Riverdale, and Woodland (Stockbridge). 

Classifications are based on school enrollment. 

Starting next year, all playoff seedings will be determined by a power ranking formula within each classification. All region champions will be guaranteed a home game. For more information on the new playoff format, go to: bit.ly/3Yz9Psv.

