GHSA sets new sports regions

When the athletics teams of Fayette County Public Schools take the field at the start next school year, they will do so against a new batch of foes after the GHSA approved their 2026-2028 region alignments.

McIntosh will be alone in Region 3-AAAAAA with Creekside, Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, Morrow, Newnan, Northside (Columbus), Tri-Cities, and Woodward Academy.

Starr’s Mill and Whitewater will be together in Region 3-AAAAA with Central (Carroll), Griffin, Harris County, LaGrange, and Lithia Springs.

Fayette County and Sandy Creek will be together in Region 4-AAAA with Hampton, Luella, McDonough, Mt. Zion (Jonesboro), North Clayton, Riverdale, and Woodland (Stockbridge).

Classifications are based on school enrollment.

Starting next year, all playoff seedings will be determined by a power ranking formula within each classification. All region champions will be guaranteed a home game. For more information on the new playoff format, go to: bit.ly/3Yz9Psv.