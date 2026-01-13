Local Protest Joins Nationwide Outcry After ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Minneapolis Woman

On Sunday afternoon, 276 members and supporters of Southern Crescent Indivisible of Georgia gathered at the Historic Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville, GA, to protest the recent killing of a Minnesota woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. The peaceful demonstration was part of a nationwide “ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action” that saw more than 1,000 protests across the country calling for accountability and reforms to federal immigration enforcement.

The protests were organized by a coalition of democracy-focused groups, including Indivisible, MoveOn, the ACLU, and Voto Latino, who mobilized communities following the January 7 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Good, a mother of three and U.S. citizen, was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a federal law enforcement operation that has sparked intense scrutiny and debate nationwide.

Good’s death, captured in multiple videos released by authorities and eyewitnesses, has fueled deep public outrage. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, alleging Good’s vehicle posed a threat; however, city officials and advocates dispute that account and have called for independent investigations into the use of force.

“ICE is a rogue secret police force that has no place in our communities,” said Irene Cheyne, co-founder of Southern Crescent Indivisible of Georgia. “People are being attacked, detained, and dying while in ICE custody. This is fascism in America.”

Southern Crescent Indivisible, an all-volunteer advocacy group founded in February 2025, represents nine counties across central Georgia and has grown to 358 members. The organization has sponsored more than 60 community protests in its first year, focusing on issues related to democratic engagement and civil liberties.

Sunday’s demonstration joined similar events nationwide — from large cities to smaller towns — where protesters demanded that ICE be held accountable and ultimately abolished amid broader concerns about federal enforcement tactics and public safety. For more information about Southern Crescent Indivisible of Georgia, visit southerncrescentindivisible.com.