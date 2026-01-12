Georgia’s $983M Lottery Winner Cashes In

Ellie White-Stevens

A Georgia Lottery player has officially claimed the largest jackpot in state history, stepping forward Jan. 2 after winning the $983 million Mega Millions prize from the Nov. 14 drawing.

The winning ticket holder chose to remain anonymous, as permitted under Georgia law, and selected the cash option, worth $453.6 million before taxes, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The winner said they regularly play the lottery to support HOPE and Georgia Pre-K and shared that members of their own family have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship. They were reminded to purchase the ticket after spotting a Georgia Lottery billboard advertising the growing jackpot.

After learning there was a winning ticket, the player checked the numbers on the Georgia Lottery website and realized the ticket in their possession matched the historic draw.

Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin called the win a milestone not only for the player, but for education funding statewide. “This historic jackpot was also significant for Georgia’s students, families and communities who benefit from HOPE and Pre-K,” Corbin said.

According to the Lottery, the winner plans to treat the prize as a generational investment and intends to give back to charitable causes, expressing gratitude for being in a position to do so.

The ticket was sold at Publix #1816 at Arbor Springs in Newnan, which will receive a $50,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket. The jackpot surpasses Georgia’s previous lottery record, set in October 2024 when a $478.2 million Powerball prize was sold in Buford.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play and are sold at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide, with drawings held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games benefit education programs, including HOPE Scholarships and Georgia Pre-K.

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

