Newnan Kindergarten Teacher Arrested after Shoplifting at Target

A Kindergarten teacher was arrested Dec. 8 following a shoplifting incident at the Target store on Bullsboro Drive, according to reports from the Newnan Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Cannon Bedenbaugh, 44, was taken into custody after Target asset protection officers reported observing a woman conceal merchandise and leave the store without paying. Newnan police were dispatched to the store at approximately 6:58 p.m.

According to the incident report, store employees observed Bedenbaugh enter the store around 5:28 p.m. and walk to the toy aisle, where she selected multiple Lego items. The report states that she then moved to another aisle and concealed the items inside a brown purse. Asset protection staff continued to observe her as she walked toward the self-checkout area with the items concealed.

Police reported that Bedenbaugh exited the store at approximately 5:37 p.m., passing the last point of sale without paying for the merchandise. The total value of the Lego sets was listed as $36.67. The items were later recovered by store personnel.

Officers detained Bedenbaugh with assistance from Target’s asset protection team. In addition to the shoplifting charge, Bedenbaugh was charged with criminal trespass, according to the incident report.

Bedenbaugh was transported to the Coweta County Jail, where she was booked at approximately 7:20 p.m. Jail records list the shoplifting charge as a misdemeanor. No bond information was immediately available.

Public records indicate that Bedenbaugh is employed as a kindergarten teacher with the Coweta County School System and is listed on staff directories at White Oak Elementary School in Newnan. According to the Coweta County School Board, she is on administrative leave as the matter is being investigated.