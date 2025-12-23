City of Fayetteville Wraps Up Telling Our Story Series with “Connected Community” video

City of Fayetteville, Georgia (December 22, 2025) The City of Fayetteville is proud to announce the release of the tenth and final installment of its Telling Our Story economic development video series, “Connected Community.” This culminating episode shines a spotlight on the heart of Fayetteville’s local economy: its entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Over the past five months, the Telling Our Story series has highlighted Fayetteville’s opportunities for investment, vision for smart growth, commitment to quality-of-life improvements, and plans for infrastructure and revitalization. The series has shared the story of a vibrant, growing community through the voices of Fayetteville’s residents and businesses. This final chapter brings the series full circle by featuring local entrepreneurs who share their experiences of starting, growing, and building successful businesses in Fayetteville.

“From the beginning, this series has focused on demonstrating how Fayetteville turns vision into measurable progress by aligning public investment, private enterprise, and community priorities,” said Economic Development Director Lori Funderwhite. “Concluding the video series with our entrepreneurs underscores what truly drives our local economy: a collaborative business environment, strong partnerships, and a city committed to long-term smart growth. Fayetteville’s success is built alongside its businesses, and we are focused on creating the conditions where investment can grow and deliver lasting returns.”

In “Connected Community,” viewers hear directly from downtown small businesses, including Awkward Brewing, The Hummingbird Room, and Kingdom Corners—home to Frida’s Restaurant—who share why they chose Fayetteville as their business home. Participants highlight the City’s collaborative atmosphere, strong local support networks, and commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment where big ideas can take root and thrive.

The Telling Our Story series has served as a dynamic platform for civic engagement and transparency, covering topics ranging from public safety and parks to economic development and community events. All ten videos will remain available on the City of Fayetteville’s official website, www.fayetteville-ga.gov/telling-our-story-videos, and social media channels.

For more information on the Telling Our Story series, contact Economic Development Coordinator Melodie Green: [email protected].

