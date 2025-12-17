Whitewater plays for flag football title game

A history-making season ended just short of the crown as Whitewater High lost to North Oconee in the state flag football championship game.

The Wildcats are the first county flag football team to play for a state title. They entered the playoffs as a one seed after winning their area championship, They beat Luella in round one, 44-0, then edged out South Effingham in round two, 19-13. They shutout Jackson in the quarterfinals, 13-0, and won a defensive battle with Richmond HIll, 6-0, to punch their ticket to the title game.

“Things didn’t go our way today, but we had a good year and they competed to best of their abilities, so I’m proud of them,” said Whitewater coach Arren Swift. “Our girls worked really hard throughout the year. They came out and gave everything they have. They’re just a smart, really intellectual group. They’re great workers. That’s a precedent set by their parents, and they came out and they’re ready to go every day.”

The Titans jumped out to an early lead, but the Cats kept battling. Their biggest highlight of the first came down near the goal line when Emma Morgan leapt up high to tip a pass and Lynn Thompson intercepted it.

North Oconee took an 18-0 lead into the second half and quickly extended it to 31-0 after three quarters.

Whitewater got on the board through the air. Jaelyn Stanley completed a long pass to Morgan to get the offense in gear. The pair teamed up for a short touchdown to put the Cats on the board with 5 minutes left.

Stanley completed another deep ball to Madyson Rhone late, but the Cats ran out of time to rally as they lost 31-6.

Anna Turner had a big game for the defense, racking up 5 sacks.

The Wildcats finish the season 23-5. Playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, was an unbelievable way to end a special season.

“Just a great experience for everyone involved,” said Swift.