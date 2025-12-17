Local Photographer Glen VarnHagen Selected to Represent Team USA in the 2026 World Photographic Cup

Fayetteville, GA — Award-winning photographer Glen VarnHagen has been selected to represent the United States in the 2026 World Photographic Cup (WPC), the most prestigious international photography competition in the world. VarnHagen will compete in the Commercial Photography category, marking one of the highest honors of his professional career.

The World Photographic Cup—often compared to the Olympics of photography—unites teams from countries around the globe to celebrate excellence, artistry, and innovation in the photographic industry. Photographers undergo a rigorous review process, judged on technical mastery, creativity, and impact.

VarnHagen’s journey to the WPC began after years of refining his craft and receiving encouragement from colleagues to enter competition. His work was recently evaluated by the International Photography Competition (IPC), and from these submissions, one of his standout images was selected for the U.S. team.

“To be chosen to represent the United States on a global stage is incredibly humbling,” said VarnHagen. “Standing alongside photographers whose work I’ve admired for years is an honor beyond words. I’m deeply proud of the image chosen and excited to see how it resonates on an international level.”

Due to competition rules, the selected image cannot be shared publicly until after judging concludes. However, VarnHagen hints that the photograph reflects his signature style—bold color, thought-provoking composition, and a willingness to get dirty (quite literally) to capture the perfect shot.

The 2026 World Photographic Cup finals will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, where the world’s top photographic teams will gather for the annual ceremony and awards presentation.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity and extremely grateful for the support I’ve received,” VarnHagen added. “Representing Team USA is a privilege, and I’m looking forward to bringing my very best to the world stage.”

For more information about Glen VarnHagen’s work or media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

His work can be found: http://www.GlenVPhotography.com.

Known for traveling the world in pursuit of beauty, Glen has brought that same refined eye to Fayette County, where he has established a luxury photography business focused on celebrating dogs with timeless, artful imagery.

Fur Friends Fotography – Pet photography http://www.FurFriendsFotography.com

A few images from his portfolio accompany this release.