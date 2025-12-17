A Guide to Christmas Church Services in Fayette County

While Christmas this year does not fall on a Sunday, many churches routinely offer a service on Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and share the Gospel. Other churches offer a service the morning of Christmas day, and still others offer both. Whether you are traveling to Fayette County for Christmas, looking for a new church to attend, or are completely new to attending church, here is your guide to Christmas Services offered by local churches in Fayette County.

Peachtree City

Carriage Lane Presbyterian Church will hold Lessons and Carols on December 21, from 5-6 pm. The church’s Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will take place on December 24, from 5-6 pm.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church will have five Christmas Eve mass options at 2 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm. Christmas Day Mass options include 8:45 am, 10:30 am, and a Spanish mass at 12:15 pm.

Peachtree City Christian Church will hold their two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services from 4-5pm and 6-7 pm.

Peachtree City United Methodist Church will have four Christmas Eve services at 3 pm, 4:30 pm, 6 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church will have three Christmas Eve services at 12:30pm, 4:30pm, and 6:30pm.

Word of God Lutheran Church will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 pm and a Christmas Day Service at 10:15 am.

The Peachtree City location of Southside will have Christmas Eve services at 1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm.

St. Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church in Peachtree City will offer its annual Nativity Pageant on Sunday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m. with a community luncheon to follow. That evening, parishioners are invited to join Orthodox throughout Atlanta for Annunciation Cathedral’s Candlelight Service and Christmas Concert at 5:00 p.m. On Wednesday morning, Christmas Eve, the parish will offer a Vigil for the Nativity with Great Hours at 9:00 a.m. and the Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil to follow. On Christmas morning, Fr. George Tsahakis will offer Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at 9:00 a.m.

Fayetteville

New Hope South will host three Christmas Eve Candlelight Services. One will be on December 23 at 6:30 PM- making it an excellent option for families traveling out of town for Christmas- and December 24 at 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM.

One Church will also have Christmas Eve Services on December 23 at 4 pm and 5:30 pm. Services taking place on Christmas Eve proper will be at 1 pm, 2:30 pm, 4 pm, and 5:30 pm.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will have both a modern service and a traditional service for Christmas Eve. Family Candlelight Service at 4:00 pm will include praise band music, while Traditional Candlelight Service at 7:00 pm December 24 will feature traditional organ music. Both services will contain a message, candlelight, and the sharing of Communion.

All Saint’s Anglican Church will host Christmas Eve Carols and Stories on December 24 from 10:30pm to 11:00pm.

Inman United Methodist Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5:30 pm.

Fayette Friendship Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service on December 24 from 6:30-7:30 pm.

First Baptist Fayetteville will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24 from 3-4 pm.

St Gabriel Catholic Church will have Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at both 5 pm and 8 pm. Christmas Day Mass will be December 25 at 10 am.

Southside’s Fayetteville Location will hold Christmas Eve services at 1 and 3 pm.

Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5:30 PM. The Scripture will be Matthew 1:18-25 and the sermon’s theme is Waiting for Immanuel.

Tyrone

Hopewell United Methodist Church will have their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5 pm.

St. Matthew Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve mass on Saturday, December 24 at 5pm (Children’s Vigil Mass) and 8pm (Spanish Vigil Mass). Christmas Day Mass includes a 12 am Midnight Mass, a 10 am Christmas Mass, and a 12 pm Christmas Mass in Spanish

First Baptist Tyrone will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24 from 4:00-5:30 pm

Hillside Church will have multiple Christmas Eve Services. Modern services will take place at 1 pm and 3 pm. Traditional services will be later in the evening at 5 pm and 7 pm. The 1, 3 and 5 pm services will have childcare available for children under three years old, and both the 3 pm and 5 pm services will be livestreamed

Woolsey Baptist Church will hold two Christmas Eve Services at 4pm and 7pm.

Editor’s Note: Our list may not be comprehensive. If your church is missing from our list, please comment the times of your services.