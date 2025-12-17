A Guide to Christmas Church Services in Fayette County

While Christmas this year does not fall on a Sunday, many churches routinely offer a service on Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and share the Gospel. Other churches offer a service the morning of Christmas day, and still others offer both. Whether you are traveling to Fayette County for Christmas, looking for a new church to attend, or are completely new to attending church, here is your guide to Christmas Services offered by local churches in Fayette County.
Peachtree City
- Carriage Lane Presbyterian Church will hold Lessons and Carols on December 21, from 5-6 pm. The church’s Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will take place on December 24, from 5-6 pm.
- Holy Trinity Catholic Church will have five Christmas Eve mass options at 2 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm. Christmas Day Mass options include 8:45 am, 10:30 am, and a Spanish mass at 12:15 pm.
- Peachtree City Christian Church will hold their two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services from 4-5pm and 6-7 pm.
- Peachtree City United Methodist Church will have four Christmas Eve services at 3 pm, 4:30 pm, 6 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church will have three Christmas Eve services at 12:30pm, 4:30pm, and 6:30pm.
- Word of God Lutheran Church will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 pm and a Christmas Day Service at 10:15 am.
- The Peachtree City location of Southside will have Christmas Eve services at 1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm.
- St. Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church in Peachtree City will offer its annual Nativity Pageant on Sunday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m. with a community luncheon to follow. That evening, parishioners are invited to join Orthodox throughout Atlanta for Annunciation Cathedral’s Candlelight Service and Christmas Concert at 5:00 p.m. On Wednesday morning, Christmas Eve, the parish will offer a Vigil for the Nativity with Great Hours at 9:00 a.m. and the Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil to follow. On Christmas morning, Fr. George Tsahakis will offer Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at 9:00 a.m.
Fayetteville
- New Hope South will host three Christmas Eve Candlelight Services. One will be on December 23 at 6:30 PM- making it an excellent option for families traveling out of town for Christmas- and December 24 at 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM.
- One Church will also have Christmas Eve Services on December 23 at 4 pm and 5:30 pm. Services taking place on Christmas Eve proper will be at 1 pm, 2:30 pm, 4 pm, and 5:30 pm.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will have both a modern service and a traditional service for Christmas Eve. Family Candlelight Service at 4:00 pm will include praise band music, while Traditional Candlelight Service at 7:00 pm December 24 will feature traditional organ music. Both services will contain a message, candlelight, and the sharing of Communion.
- All Saint’s Anglican Church will host Christmas Eve Carols and Stories on December 24 from 10:30pm to 11:00pm.
- Inman United Methodist Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5:30 pm.
- Fayette Friendship Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service on December 24 from 6:30-7:30 pm.
- First Baptist Fayetteville will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24 from 3-4 pm.
- St Gabriel Catholic Church will have Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at both 5 pm and 8 pm. Christmas Day Mass will be December 25 at 10 am.
- Southside’s Fayetteville Location will hold Christmas Eve services at 1 and 3 pm.
- Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5:30 PM. The Scripture will be Matthew 1:18-25 and the sermon’s theme is Waiting for Immanuel.
Tyrone
- Hopewell United Methodist Church will have their Christmas Eve Service on December 24 at 5 pm.
- St. Matthew Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve mass on Saturday, December 24 at 5pm (Children’s Vigil Mass) and 8pm (Spanish Vigil Mass). Christmas Day Mass includes a 12 am Midnight Mass, a 10 am Christmas Mass, and a 12 pm Christmas Mass in Spanish
- First Baptist Tyrone will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24 from 4:00-5:30 pm
- Hillside Church will have multiple Christmas Eve Services. Modern services will take place at 1 pm and 3 pm. Traditional services will be later in the evening at 5 pm and 7 pm. The 1, 3 and 5 pm services will have childcare available for children under three years old, and both the 3 pm and 5 pm services will be livestreamed
- Woolsey Baptist Church will hold two Christmas Eve Services at 4pm and 7pm.
Editor’s Note: Our list may not be comprehensive. If your church is missing from our list, please comment the times of your services.
