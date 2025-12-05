Glittering Gardens Glow for the Holidays

If you are expecting company this holiday season and wondering where to take family and friends, why not consider some of the beautiful public gardens in our area, all decked out with stunning displays to make the season bright. There are several historic homes and gardens within an hour’s drive that will take you back to a bygone era. Other garden displays are contemporary and hip. Whatever your preference, you will find spectacular holiday vignettes that will delight the whole family. Here is just a taste of what you can expect…

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta GA

1345 Piedmont Ave., NE, Atlanta; Website: atlantabg.org

For 15 years, the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Lights, Holiday Nights has earned national recognition, including winning ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2023. The exhibit features millions of colorful LED lights that create breathtaking scenes, such as the synchronized light and music show “Nature’s Wonders” and a radiant “Tunnel of Light”. Guests can stroll through glowing plant displays, enjoy festive music, and share holiday wishes with a “Botanical Santa.” This year’s event runs from November 15 to January 11. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a timed entry.

Gainesville Glows: Lanterns and Lights at Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville; Website: atlantabg.org

Check out the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Gainesville location for holiday wonder at Gainesville Glows: Lanterns and Lights. This display will bathe the garden’s woodlands in the warm glow of luminaries, lanterns, and other festive lights. The show runs from November 20 to January 4. Check the website for open dates and for tickets.

Barnsley Resort, Adairsville

597 Barnsley Gardens Rd., Adairsville; Website: barnsleyresort.com

This holiday season make your escape to Barnsley Gardens Resort, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Georgia. This storybook site is home to a 55-room Inn, as well as a charming village setting, complete with 39 cozy cottages. Guests can explore the sprawling 3,000 acre grounds and watch how the famed gardens sparkle with an array of bright holiday lights. Barnsley Resort’s Holiday Garden Lights runs from November 29 through January 1. The resort is decorated with more than one million lights, transforming the historic Manor House Ruins and cottage village. The holiday light display is a self-guided walking tour.

Hills & Dales Estate, LaGrange, GA

1916 Hills & Dales Dr., La Grange; Website: hillsanddales.org

Hills & Dales is the former home of the Fuller Callaway family. The estate sits regally on a hillside overlooking 32 acres of gardens that have been welcoming visitors for over 175 years!

In December, Christmas takes center stage, from December 6 – 27, for the estate’s annual holiday tours. The house will be glittering inside and out with fresh plants and greenery. Those who tour the estate will enjoy the fragrance of real Fraser fir decorations, the grandeur of the 1940s-era Christmas tree, and the melodies of classic Christmas carols. Specialty tour prices apply. At the much-anticipated Children’s Christmas Celebration on December 13, little ones will delight in icing Christmas cookies, crafting ornaments, and visiting with Santa. This children’s event is free and will be remembered fondly by kids of all ages for years to come!

Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, GA

17617 U.S. Hwy 27, Pine Mountain; Website: callawaygardens.com

Not far from Hills & Dales, in Pine Mountain is the massive garden and resort envisioned by Fuller Callaway’s brother, Cason. Encompassing over 14,000 acres, Callaway Gardens is a “must see” tourist destination during the holidays. Fantasy of Lights, its award-winning light and sound show, features over 10 million lights spread over 2,500 acres, and has been selected as one of the world’s “Top Ten Places to See Holiday Lights” by National Geographic Traveler. Fantasy of Lights is open November 14 through January 4 at 6 p.m. each evening. Ticket prices vary, depending on the date you select. Advance ticket purchase is strongly suggested. In addition to the light display, you can enjoy dining at several restaurants, shopping at the Christmas Market, train rides on the Jolly Trolley, holiday floral and topiary displays, Christmas Tree Lane and meet-ups with Santa and Rudolph! If you want to stay overnight, you will find a variety of wonderful accommodations to choose from, including the Callaway Lodge and Spa.