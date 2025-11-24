Kedron creatures come to life with Whitewater’s help

The Citizen
The Citizen
With the help of Whitewater High ceramics students, Kedron Elementary creature drawings came to life in sculptures. 

The Kedron 2nd graders were directed to draw any kind of creature. Some were inspired by real creatures, and some relied on pure imagination. The high schoolers took those 2D drawings and molded them into 3D ceramic sculptures. 

The project taught students of all ages that art is communication – an exchange of ideas, imagination, and skill across ages and mediums. The project also fostered community, collaboration, and creativity. 

Kedron teacher Monica Young loved seeing the students’ designs in 3D form. 

“The power of imagination truly came to life watching our older students interpret the whimsical designs of young artists!”

The Citizen

