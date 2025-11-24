Abigail D’Morais earns Work-Based Learning Challenge Coin

The Citizen
Fayette County Public Schools Coordinator of Career & Technical Education James Stanford, Abigail D'Morais, Governor Brian Kemp, Coordinator of Work Based Learning & Youth Apprenticeship Melanie Duncan, and Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Patterson.

McIntosh High senior Abigail D’Morais is the newest recipient of a Work-Based Learning (WBL) Challenge Coin.

D’Morais has completed the healthcare pathway and is currently participating in her WBL internship at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in the NICU. She aspires to become a Pediatric Cardiologist. 

She serves on the Georgia HOSA’s leadership team as the Vice President of Officer Relations. She recently spoke at the Governor’s Workforce Summit representing her HOSA chapter and Work-Based Learning. 

D’Morais was presented with a WBL Challenge Coin by Melanie Duncan, Coordinator of Work Based Learning & Youth Apprenticeship for Fayette County Public Schools. 

The coin is awarded to individuals who, through participation in the WBL program, exhibit skills that provide value beyond school. Recipients must show exceptional accomplishment in a minimum of one of the following areas: Communication, Collaboration, Problem Solving, and Creativity. These competencies are identified in our county’s Portrait of a Graduate and Fayette County’s commitment to excellence and creativity. 

