Brooks Voters Reject Toxic Politics, Embrace Young Leadership

After months of division over a lawsuit involving Brooks’ war monument, voters in the small Fayette County town have sent a clear message: it’s time to move forward.

As first reported by The Citizen in War Monument Lawsuit Sparks Election Showdown in Brooks and expanded in Was a Gavel Pound Worth a Sheriff’s Visit? the monument dispute became a flashpoint that turned an otherwise quiet municipal race into one of the most contentious in Brooks history.

Turning the page



Mayor Dan Langford, reelected by a 90–10 margin, said the result reflected both confidence in steady leadership and a clear rejection of “the toxic, disparaging, and accusatory campaign style” that appeared in Brooks for the first time.



“I’m absolutely gratified and humbled by the tremendous confidence the good folks of Brooks have placed in me,” Langford said. “I think people in Brooks believe that campaigns can and should be run without impinging the honor and integrity of someone’s opponent.”



Langford, who has served in Brooks leadership since 1998, said the vote underscored the character of the town itself — a place where people still know their neighbors and expect respect from their leaders.



“Brooks is small enough that folks can look candidates in the eye and make judgments about their integrity and sincerity,” he said.



A new generation steps in



This year’s election also brought a generational shift. Two of the youngest candidates ever elected in Fayette County—Sara Nelson, age 22, and Bishop Watts, age 26—will join Langford on the Brooks Town Council. Both said they were motivated by love for their hometown and a desire to bring people together.



Nelson’s win carries a special historical distinction. She is the youngest person elected to public office in Brooks in 100 years—second only to Hulette Russell Gable, who was elected mayor in 1925 at just 22 years and eight months old.



“I like my community the way it is, and I want to see it grow,” Nelson said. “I hope to bring that younger perspective so we can incorporate our younger individuals into the folds of our town. It’d be nice to see and hear from that population. Whether it’s potluck events or just having fun, I’d love to see young and old come together. We’re all a community.”



Watts echoed that sentiment, emphasizing inclusion and civic balance. “A government is best when you have a diverse group of people that represent the different aspects of the community,” he said. “My age group does need more representation—not just local, but county, state, and federal—because we are the future.”



Both Nelson and Watts are already thinking about projects that bridge Brooks’ past and future. Nelson hopes to create more opportunities for community engagement and feedback, while Watts—who is completing his degree in organizational leadership at the University of West Georgia this December and training with the Fayette County Fire Department—wants to expand pedestrian sidewalks and develop a “Brooks Heritage Walk” highlighting the town’s historic sites.



Mentorship and continuity



Langford said he’s encouraged by the energy and perspective the two young council members bring. “I’m thrilled that young people like Bishop Watts and Sara Nelson have put their hats in the ring and justly won seats on our council,” he said. “I cannot express adequately how excited that makes me—that we’ll have their young outlooks on our council. I think that can only be beneficial to Brooks.”



Having guided Brooks through nearly three decades of growth and governance, Langford said part of his role now is mentorship. “It’s wonderful that young folks like that want to get involved,” he said. “I think they’ll have years and years of service to offer if it turns out this is something they like and have an aptitude for.”



Looking ahead



For Nelson and Watts, leadership is about stewardship as much as politics. Nelson, a college junior at Clayton State University, is pursuing a degree in English literature and education and plans to teach English as a Second Language. She said she hopes to help Brooks remain a close-knit town that values relationships over rhetoric.



Watts, an amateur historian as well as a firefighter trainee, recently purchased and began restoring one of the community’s oldest homes—a project he sees as a reflection of his love for Brooks’ past. “I just like learning,” he said. “Most of my research comes from old newspaper clippings and oral histories. This community’s history is worth preserving.”



As Brooks turns the page on a season of tension, its blend of experienced and emerging leaders suggests a future rooted in both continuity and change—a town still proud of its past, but ready to move forward together.

