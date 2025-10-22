Local Peachtree City REALTOR® Shares What It Means to Be Rooted in Georgia in Statewide Campaign

For Kay McInroe, being a REALTOR® isn’t just about helping people find properties — it’s about helping them find home and community. That’s why Georgia REALTORS® (GAR) chose Kay, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties, and member of the Fayette County Board of REALTORS®, as a featured ambassador for “Rooted in Georgia,” a statewide campaign celebrating the REALTORS® who are woven into the very fabric of their communities.

“Rooted in Georgia” highlights the deep community connections REALTORS® foster across the state, showcasing their professional excellence and commitment to the people and places they serve. Through personal storytelling and local spotlights, the campaign underscores how REALTORS® help Georgians put down roots and thrive in their communities.

“I chose Georgia and fabulous Fayette County to move to because it was a family friendly community,” says Kay. “Through my words, actions and service, I want to leave my community a better place so that future families, including my own children, will want to come back, and raise their families and thrive in Fayette County.”

Every day, Kay supports local businesses, drives the same roads, and invests in the same community as the people and families she helps settle in Peachtree City and the surrounding areas. That deep connection to place and people makes REALTORS® like Kay more than professionals — they’re neighbors, volunteers, community advocates, and friends.

For her motivation to give back to the community, she says, “My email tagline, a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, says it all: You must be the change you wish to see in the world.’”

Kay is a dedicated volunteer for both the REALTOR® association and within her community. She is a past president of the Fayette County Board, which has also awarded her with the coveted REALTOR® of the Year award. Additionally, she has served on many committees for the Georgia REALTORS® and will be chairing the association’s new Community Service Committee in 2026.

Kay is a two-time Georgia REALTORS® Good Neighbor Award recipient for her work with Southside Support, a nonprofit that advocates for families of children with special needs. As a board leader and former board president, she has organized the annual gala and golf tournaments, raising more than $48,000 for vital programs and resources. She also helped launch caregiver support groups and the SNAZ bus, which provides sensory-safe spaces at community events.

The “Rooted in Georgia” campaign will run through the end of 2026, featuring REALTORS® from across the state who embody GAR’s mission of service and professionalism. Kay’s ads will appear on Facebook and Instagram feeds on selected dates in October and November.

