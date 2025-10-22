Athletes of the Week – October 20, 2025

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Emily Thrailkill

Cross Country



Emily Thrailkill leads the team in her senior season with a current season PR of 21:20.

Fayette County High School Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Huzafa Khan

Drill Team



Cadet Khan is one of the few cadets to serve as Drill Team Captain for two consecutive years. His exceptional leadership skills were recognized by his JROTC Instructors, leading to his selection as Cadet Battalion Commander for SY 2025-2026. Cadet Khan possesses a distinguished character and attributes that set him apart from his peers. He consistently exhibits an accelerated level of maturity, making him exceptionally dependable and capable of simultaneously handling multiple complex tasks with unwavering proficiency.

McIntosh High School Charlotte Malloy

Competition Cheerleading



“It is with great pleasure, the McIntosh cheerleading coaching staff recommends senior Charlotte Malloy as The Athlete of the Week to represent MHS cheer! She is a positive athlete who leads by example! She is a talented cheerleader, is hard working, and a pleasure to coach!” – Coach Bednarowski

Starr’s Mill High School Andi McQuade

Flag Football



Andi is a leader on and off the field and leads by example. She always gives maximum effort to improve herself and her teammates.

Trinity Christian School Bakari Hamilton

Football



Bakari was chosen for this award because of the positive impact that he has on his teammates, his peers in the school and his coaches. Bakari has been in the football program for 4 years and has represented Trinity and the values of the institution in a Godly and spiritual manner. Bakari through 7 games has 927 yards rushing, 187 yards receiving and 7 total touchdowns. Congratulations Bakari on receiving this award.