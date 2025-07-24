Finding your voice is one of the most important and personal journeys we go on. It might come unexpectedly, when you’re sitting in a room full of people and suddenly realize: I need to speak up.

Maybe it hits you like a wave, standing at the edge of scary territory—a new job, a big idea, a hard conversation—and you’re unsure how to say what’s on your mind, or if anyone will hear you.

Change has a way of drawing your voice out of you. So does loss. So does growth. Every time we use that voice—whether it shakes, rises, or comes out strong—we get closer to who we are, and what we stand for. I’ve had my share of those moments.

I’ve learned that it takes courage to advocate for yourself. It takes compassion to learn how to speak up for someone else. And sometimes, it takes everything you’ve got just to say out loud, “I need help,” or “This matters to me.”

I remember being in a meeting years ago, before I was even leading a team, when someone dismissed a younger team member’s idea before she finished her sentence. Something about the way her voice dropped made me sit up because you could tell she’d been mulling over that idea, probably all week. I looked around, waited, then finally said, “Can we go back to what she was saying? I think there’s something in it.”

It wasn’t dramatic, but it changed the direction of the room. And more than that, it changed me, because I realized that sometimes using your voice means making space for someone else to use theirs.

As the founder of Jason Hunter Design, a father raising amazing children, and a business owner right here in this community, I’ve had to learn how to speak clearly—especially when things weren’t clear. How to take a stand, how to lead with both honesty and humility, and how to listen when that’s what’s needed most.

The truth is, I’m still learning, and today, I’m grateful for the platforms I have—this business, this community, The Nexus—to keep showing up. To educate. To share ideas. To challenge and be challenged. And to enjoy the people around me while doing it.

So right now, I want to turn the mic to you: What do you have to say? Is there a story you want to tell? A business you’re dreaming of? A message you’re finally ready to put out into the world?

Whether it’s polished or in progress, I’d love to hear it. Bring your ideas, your questions, your voice. Whatever form it’s in right now, we’ll make space for it.

