Natalie’s Baked Goods Tastes Success

Fayette County business Natalie’s Baked Goods is a finalist in the 2025 Flavor of Georgia Contest, which will be held April 17th in Athens, Georgia. The long-running contest, sponsored by the University of Georgia, is a food product contest for established or market-ready foods and beverages made in the state.

“The 2025 Flavor of Georgia contest is a true testament to the meaning behind the competition: to act as a platform for Georgia food entrepreneurs and their visionary products,” said Manpreet Singh, food science and technology department head. “Our experts in the Department of Food Science and Technology and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, along with the volunteers, have worked hard to not only successfully host this event each year but enhance it to provide an enriching experience and better serve the contestants and attendees who make this CAES Signature event so exceptional.”

Natalie started her company while majoring in Hospitality Food Industry Management at The University of Georgia. In addition to her studies, like many students, she worked part-time. Due to COVID, she lost her job when many in-person positions were eliminated. With the encouragement of her parents, particularly her mother’s keen mentorship, she obtained a cottage food license through the Georgia Department of Agriculture. She began her side hustle, never expecting it to become an award-winning business. At first, she was mainly selling to fellow students; then, orders mounted from out-of-state parents looking to show support and love to their college students. Her pound cake is the original product and is considered by many to be a hug in a box. Although she loves to bake the popular pound cake, she excels in making and creating art when constructing and decorating cakes. Inspired by her Starrs Mill High School art teacher, Todd Little, she savors the opportunity to develop cakes unique to her client’s requests.

After graduating from UGA in 2022, she continued Natalie’s Baked Goods, moving her base to Tyrone. There, she stays busy creating various delicious baked goods and elevating desserts with creativity and flair.

Currently Natalie’s Baked Goods can be found at local events such as Night Market in Peachtree City, Senoia Live After 5, Newnan Market Day, as well as other events. Many of her clients enjoy the convenience of ordering cakes for weddings, birthdays, and business catering on her Facebook page.

Natalie’s future goals include a food truck for easier transport and the ability to broaden her menu items offered at events. Eventually, she wants to open a brick-and-mortar shop to showcase her products and meet the community daily. One thing is for sure: Natalie has a sweet future ahead. To support Natalie and attend the Flavor of Georgia event, visit the Flavor of Georgia website at flavorofgeorgia.caes.uga.edu.