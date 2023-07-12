William (Bill) Adair Horne, 82, of Peachtree City, Ga.

William “Bill” Adair Horne, 82, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away July 7, 2023. He was born on July 9, 1940, in Greenwood, South Carolina, to the late William Snead and Nancy Faye Horne.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sarah Ann Horne; children, Billy (Jenny) Horne and Mike (Kim) Horne; grandchildren, Daniel Horne, Alex Horne, Sydney Horne, Will Horne, Mailey Horne, Addie Horne, Ben Anderson and Daniel Anderson; as well as extended family and friends.

Bill was in the class of 1964 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He was honored to serve on The Summerall Guards and was an Air Force ROTC cadet being commissioned as an officer. After his military service he came Georgia and was at Emory University for 30 years.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date to be determined.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com