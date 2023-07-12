McIntosh celebrates 2023 Hall of Fame induction Sept. 8-9

The Chiefs are ready to honor another McIntosh High Sports/Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame class.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class is Brad Hort (Class of 2013, cross country, track & field); Adam Sheikali (Class of 2014, soccer); Distinguished Alumna Christie Lynne Ethridge Diez (Class of 2008); and Distinguished Alumnus Rutledge Wood (Class of 1998). The 1998 AAAA Girls State Championship MHS Cross Country team will also be honored.

Hall of Fame Weekend is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 8-9, 2023, and the public is welcome to attend. More details and information about tickets will be provided at a later date.

Brad Hort was a two-time individual cross country state champion, a finalist at the Footlocker USA National Cross Country Championships, and the top runner on the 2012 state cross country championship team, along with a state runner-up in the 1,600 meter run. He went on to compete at the University of Georgia and the University of North Florida.

Adam Sheikali was the 2014 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, the United Soccer Coaches National Scholar Athlete of the Year, and an All-American. He was a key piece of the 2014 and 2013 state champions as a team captain. He was a four-year varsity letter winner at Boston University, and he is now in medical school.

Christie Lynne Ethridge Diez was a member of the state champion Chiefettes dance team for four years. She is an Emmy-nominated journalist and an anchor at 11Alive weekend mornings. Her stories have won numerous Associated Press awards, and she was honored as a 2020-2021 Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellow.

Wood was both his junior and senior class president at McIntosh. He is a television host and auto racing and car enthusiast. He was host of Top Gear US, Lost in Transmission, and many NASCAR events. He is also a NBC Sports reporter for the Kentucky Derby since 2016 and for the Rio and PyeongChang Olympics. Wood is currently hosting Floor is Lava and American Barbeque Showdown on Netflix and a new car makeover competition show, “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” for NBC.

For more information on the McIntosh High Sports/Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, including how to become a sponsor, go to mcintoshhalloffame.wixsite.com/chiefs.